Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves rout slumping Warriors

WIN AGAIN. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves win for the fifth time in the past seven games.

The Timberwolves pounce on a Warriors team missing Steph Curry and Draymond Green to even their season series at a game apiece

Karl-Anthony Towns put up a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double and the host Minnesota Timberwolves took advantage of the absence of Golden State stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to post a 119-99 home victory Sunday, January 16 (Monday, January 17, Manila time).

Jaylen Nowell (17 points) and Malik Beasley (16) combined for 8 three-pointers off the bench, helping the Timberwolves win for the fifth time in their past seven games.

The Warriors, who were without Green (strained lower back/calf) all four games of their 1-3 trip, sent Curry home a night early with right-hand soreness he experienced in Friday’s win at Chicago.

Jordan Poole had 20 points Sunday to pace Golden State, which hopes to get Curry back when it opens a seven-game homestand Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. Green already has been ruled out for at least the rest of the month.

In losing for the fifth time in their past seven outings, the undermanned Warriors hung with the host team for the better part of three quarters, then went up 80-79 on an Otto Porter Jr. three-pointer with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter.

But the Timberwolves, getting a pair of three-pointers from Beasley, closed the period on a 12-1 run to take a 91-81 lead, then got two more threes from Beasley and one from Jaden McDaniels in a 20-3 burst that opened the final quarter and blew the game open at 111-84.

Beasley finished 5-for-9 on three-pointers and Nowell 3-for-5 for Minnesota, which outscored Golden State 48-39 from beyond the arc.

Jarred Vanderbilt (10 points) and Patrick Beverley (10) also scored in double figures for the Timberwolves, who won despite getting just 9 points from Anthony Edwards and 7 from D’Angelo Russell.

Russell did contribute a game-high 12 assists.

Vanderbilt made all 5 of his shots from the field and Towns 11 of his 20 as Minnesota outshot Golden State 49.5% to 39% en route to evening their season series at a game apiece.

For the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga had 19 points, Klay Thompson 13, and Porter and Andrew Wiggins 12 apiece. Kevon Looney grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to go with 4 points. – Rappler.com