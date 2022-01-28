All-Star starters steer Warriors past Timberwolves

OVERPOWERED. Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards looks to pass the ball between Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Andrew Wiggins.

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead a long-range barrage as the Warriors avenge their 20-point loss against the Timberwolves

Freshly named All-Star starters Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined for 11 three-pointers and Klay Thompson added five of his own, shooting the Golden State Warriors to a 124-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Francisco on Thursday, January 27 (Friday, January 28, Manila time).

Curry went for a team-high 29 points, Thompson scored 23, and Wiggins had 19 for the Warriors, who won their fourth straight and their fifth out of six on an ongoing seven-game homestand.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Timberwolves, who lost D’Angelo Russell in the third quarter to a shin injury.

💦 The Splash Bros. combine for 52 PTS 💦



Klay Thompson & Steph Curry combine for 11 3PM@KlayThompson: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 3PM@StephenCurry30: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/KgZginPfiN — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

After breaking out of a three-point-shooting slump by making 17-of-43 in a 130-92 home romp over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, the Warriors picked up right where they left off, burying 21-of-36 against the Timberwolves.

The 58.3% accuracy rate from beyond the arc was easily the Warriors’ best of the season, while the 21 made threes equaled their second-most of the campaign.

Curry, who earned his eighth All-Star selection when starters were named for the February 10 showcase earlier in the day, shot 6-for-10 from deep to account for a majority of his points.

Wiggins, a former Minnesota player who was mobbed by teammates upon arriving at the arena to celebrate the announcement of his first All-Star assignment, went 5-for-8 from three-point range.

Thompson completed the 16-bomb, three-man attack with 5-for-9 accuracy, his first game with more than three since returning from knee and Achilles surgeries on January 9.

Jordan Poole joined in the long-range barrage with three on a 19-point night, while Otto Porter Jr. added 11 points.

In avenging a 20-point loss at Minnesota earlier this month, the Warriors shot 53.7% overall.

Anthony Edwards amassed 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Timberwolves, who had won two in a row and four of their previous five.

Jaden McDaniels had 14 points and Jaylen Nowell 10 for Minnesota, which was outscored 63-30 on three-pointers.

The Timberwolves led 61-57 at halftime, but the Warriors took control early in the third quarter and were up by 14 entering the fourth. Minnesota never got closer than 5 points in the final period. – Rappler.com