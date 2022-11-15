Poole Party: Jordan Poole drops 36 in Warriors’ rout of Spurs

Jordan Poole steps up for the resting Klay Thompson as the Golden State Warriors manhandle the San Antonio Spurs

Jordan Poole poured in a season-high 36 points, 19 of them in a dominating first half, as the Golden State Warriors waltzed to a 132-95 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Monday (Tuesday, November 15, Manila time) in San Francisco.

The game was the second of a road-home back-to-back for the Warriors, who lost in Sacramento on Sunday. Golden State has captured three of its past four games while the Spurs have dropped six of their past seven.

The Warriors led by 16 points at halftime and ran away from San Antonio in the third quarter, scoring the first 15 points of the period on the way to a 99-68 advantage.

Stephen Curry added 16 points for Golden State in three quarters of play, with Anthony Lamb hitting for 17, Jonathan Kuminga pouring in 15, Moses Moody tallying 11 and Andrew Wiggins contributing 10.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 15 points while Keita Bates-Diop and Jeremy Sochan tallied 12 apiece, Josh Richardson scored 10 and Jakob Poeltl grabbed 10 rebounds for San Antonio.

The Spurs played without starting point guard Tre Jones, who had a stomach bug, while Golden State’s Klay Thompson missed the game to rest as has been the Warriors’ routine with him on the second night of back-to-backs this season.

The Warriors started the game with a bang, scoring 14 of the first 18 points before settling for a 33-26 lead after one period of play. San Antonio was never closer than four points the rest of the way.

Curry scored seven points in the second period, including a ringing 3-pointer with 30.8 seconds remaining to help the Warriors assume a 61-45 advantage at the break.

In addition to Poole’s 19 points at the half, Curry had 10. Golden State hit 11 3-pointers over the first 24 minutes, outscoring the Spurs 33-12 from beyond the arc.

Nine players scored for San Antonio in the first half, led by seven points from Bates-Diop, as the Spurs were held to their lowest scoring output for a first half this season. – Rappler.com