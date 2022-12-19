Torrid Jordan Poole lifts Warriors over Raptors

BACK ON TRACK. Jordan Poole and the Warriors end a three-game skid.

As Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins sit out, Jordan Pool takes over for the Warriors with a career-best performance

Jordan Poole scored a career-best 43 points on 14-for-23 shooting and the visiting Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors, 126-110, on Sunday, December 18 (Monday, December 19, Manila time).

Draymond Green added 17 points and 9 rebounds for the Warriors, who ended a three-game losing streak with their third road win of the season against 14 losses.

Klay Thompson also had 17 points for the Warriors, who are 1-3 after four games of a six-game road trip. JaMychal Green contributed 15 points and Kevon Looney had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor).

Pascal Siakam scored 27 points for the Raptors, who have lost five in a row, a streak that includes three straight home losses. Fred VanVleet added 22 points, Scottie Barnes had 17 points, Malachi Flynn scored 16 points, and fellow reserve Chris Boucher had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Warriors took a 22-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The lead reached 24 on JaMychal Green’s 2 free throws with 11:01 left in the fourth quarter.

Draymond Green made a layup with 3:42 remaining in the game to put the Warriors ahead by 22 points. Thaddeus Young made 1 of 2 free throws to cut the lead to 16 points with 2:14 remaining.

The Warriors led 36-26 after one quarter.

Jonathan Kuminga’s steal led to Poole’s three-pointer that gave Golden State a 13-point lead with 5:30 left in the second quarter. The lead reached 14 points with 3:55 left on Poole’s layup before Toronto scored 5 straight points. The Warriors led 68-54 at halftime.

Poole had 25 points and Draymond Green had 15 at halftime. Siakam and VanVleet each had 13 first-half points and Barnes had 10.

The lead reached 19 on Poole’s three-pointer with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter. Toronto cut the margin to 13 on VanVleet’s layup and free throw. JaMychal Green’s three-pointer restored the 19-point margin with 2:19 left in the third. Anthony Lamb’s three-pointer completed the third-quarter scoring and gave Golden State a 102-80 lead.

The Raptors were without O.G. Anunoby (hip) and Gary Trent Jr. (quadriceps). – Rappler.com