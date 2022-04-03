Warriors rally past Jazz behind Klay Thompson

After trailing by as many as 21 points, the Warriors roar back with Klay Thompson fueling a huge fourth-quarter outburst

Klay Thompson bombed in 12 of his game-high 36 points in an 18-0 fourth-quarter flurry as the Golden State Warriors rallied for a 111-107 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz in San Francisco Saturday night, April 2 (Sunday, April 3, Manila time).

The improbable win, after they trailed by 21 points midway through the second quarter, allowed the Warriors (49-29) to clinch a postseason berth. They increased their lead over the Dallas Mavericks (48-30) to a full game atop a four-team duel for the No. 3 seed in West.

Thompson finished 8-for-17 on three-pointers and the Warriors 20-for-48, including 6-for-8 in the 18-point barrage that turned a 16-point deficit into their first lead of the night at 105-103 with 3:33 remaining.

36 points for Klay.

31 points for Poole.



The @warriors backcourt powers them to a 21-point comeback win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UvsZF4xA2o — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2022

Utah never led again, but came close when, trailing 107-106 with 49.7 seconds left, Rudy Gobert got inside the Golden State defense for a point-blank attempt.

But Draymond Green blocked the shot, allowing the Warriors – with the help of two free throws apiece by Jordan Poole and Green – to hold on and snap a four-game losing streak.

Poole finished with 31 points, making 6-of-15 three-point attempts. Even without injured Stephen Curry, the Warriors outscored the Jazz 60-45 from beyond the arc.

Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 17 points for Golden State, while Green had a team-high 7 assists and 9 rebounds to complement 10 points. Gary Payton II added 10 points off the bench as the Warriors won the season series from the Jazz 3-1.

Guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley had 26 points apiece for Utah, while Gobert recorded his third double-double in three tries against the Warriors this season with 14 points and a game-high 20 rebounds. Conley also found time for a game-high 8 assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic put up 17 points and Jordan Clarkson 14 for Utah, which lost despite outscoring the Warriors 16-11 at the foul line and outrebounding them 47-41.

Seeking a second straight win after losing five in a row, the Jazz bolted to a 7-0 lead and went up by as many as 10 late in the first quarter and 21 in the second.

The Warriors were still down 103-87 with 7:54 to play before using their run of three-pointers to grab the lead for good. – Rappler.com