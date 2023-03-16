Young Rockets handle undermanned Lakers

All five Rockets starters pump in double-digit scores as the Lakers, playing minus LeBron James and Anthony Davis, post a measly 37.4% shooting clip

Kevin Porter Jr. scored a game-high 27 points to pace seven in double figures as the Houston Rockets defeated the visiting shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers, 114-110, on Wednesday, March 15 (Thursday, March 16, Manila time).

Porter was 11-for-17 shooting from the floor and added 9 rebounds and 6 assists to his ledger. All five Rockets starters scored in double figures while Jae’Sean Tate produced 13 points off the bench.

After making just 4-of-23 three-pointers entering the fourth, the Rockets found the perimeter touch at an opportune time.

Jabari Smith Jr. nailed consecutive threes to answer a Lakers run that cut the deficit to four, and Josh Christopher added another triple that pushed the Houston lead to 96-83.

When Jalen Green drilled a corner trey off a Porter feed, the Rockets extended to a 101-89 lead with 6:42 left. That cushion proved comfortable enough for a second consecutive home victory.

Smith finished with 18 points and 6 rebounds while Kenyon Martin Jr. tallied 16 points and 8 boards. The Rockets produced 20 second-chance points and scored 72 in the paint.

The Lakers, playing without LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (rest), shot just 37.4%.

Austin Reeves scored a team-high 24 points off the bench while D’Angelo Russell paired 18 points with 7 assists, and Jarred Vanderbilt 13 points with 10 rebounds for the Lakers.

Early success on the offensive glass and in the paint paved the way for the Rockets to secure a double-digit lead by the close of the first quarter. Houston converted five offensive rebounds into six second-chance points in the opening period and shot 54.2% while posting 22 paint points.

The Lakers’ offense was lagging as much as their interior defense. They shot just 32.6% before halftime and missed 15 of 19 three-pointers. Reeves provided a spark with 13 first-half points, and his alley-oop pass to Lonnie Walker IV slowed the Rockets’ surge to a 16-point lead.

But Tate responded with a three-point play that pushed the Houston lead back to 52-36, and the Lakers needed a late 3 from Russell to slice the margin from 18 points to 62-48 at the break.

Porter had 18 points at the half and the Rockets received another 18 points from their bench. Houston shot a robust 68.6% from inside the arc and had 48 points in the paint by the intermission. – Rappler.com