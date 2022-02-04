Jackson nails late-game layup as Clippers get by Lakers

Reggie Jackson buries the game-winner in the dying seconds to lift the Clippers to a one-point escape over the Lakers

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 29 points and Reggie Jackson added 25, including the go-ahead score with 4.1 seconds remaining, as the Los Angeles Clippers enjoyed their long-awaited return home with a 111-110 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, February 3 (Friday, February 4, Manila time).

Serge Ibaka added 20 points and 8 rebounds as the Clippers won after going 4-4 on a road trip mostly through the Eastern Conference. The victory was the Clippers’ fourth in their last six games, and they extended their winning streak over the Lakers to five games.

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and secured 17 rebounds, but he missed a running jumper along the side of the lane at the buzzer that would have given the Lakers the victory.

Reggie Jackson drives and spins FOR THE @LAClippers WIN! pic.twitter.com/kV571oazr8 — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2022

Malik Monk added 21 points for the Lakers, who saw their injury troubles continue after Carmelo Anthony left the game late in the first half with a right hamstring ailment.

The Lakers were playing their fifth consecutive game without LeBron James, who has a knee injury, while Davis was playing in his fifth game after missing 17 contests with his own knee injury.

The Clippers know injury issues well. They have played without Kawhi Leonard (knee) all season, while Paul George was out for the 27th time over the last 29 games because of a ligament tear in his right elbow.

The Clippers led by just 53-51 with 1:40 remaining in the first half when Anthony was injured while shooting a short jumper. The Clippers converted the miss into a basket and grabbed a 60-54 lead at the break.

The Clippers led by 17 in the third quarter and had a 94-82 advantage heading into the final period before the Lakers rallied. A 12-2 run got the Lakers within 96-94 with 5:53 remaining. Monk hit a three-pointer with 28.1 seconds left to give the Lakers a 108-106 lead.

Morris answered with a three-pointer to give the Clippers a 109-108 edge with 18 seconds remaining before Davis’ dunk put the Lakers up by a point with 12.5 seconds to go. Jackson’s winner came on a spinning drive into the lane.

Luke Kennard had 10 points for the Clippers, who won their fourth consecutive home game going back to January 9. – Rappler.com