LeBron shows off in homecoming, drops triple-double to beat Cavaliers

AGELESS. LeBron James continues to impress in year 19 with a triple-double finish in the Lakers' win over the Cavaliers

Lakers' star LeBron James continues to turn back the clock with a triple-double performance, highlighted by a huge poster dunk on Kevin Love in his hometown Cleveland

LeBron James erupted for a game-high 38 points along with 11 rebounds, and 12 assists to power the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, March 21 (Tuesday, March 22, Manila time).

James, who played for the Cavs for 11 seasons, was 17-of-29 from the field. He came into Monday’s game second in the league in scoring at 29.8 per game in a virtual three-way tie with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Lakers finished 2-2 on their four-game road trip.

LEBRON PUT KEVIN LOVE ON A POSTER 😱 pic.twitter.com/CvE0JzXcyx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2022

Russell Westbrook contributed 20 points, and 11 assists for the Lakers, while D.J. Augustin had 20 points off the bench. Augustin didn’t miss a shot from the field (7-of-7) or the three-point line (6-of-6), as the Lakers shot a season-high 56.4% from the field.

Guard Darius Garland was sensational with 29 points, and a game-high 16 assists for the Cavs, who were 3-2 in their just-concluded five-game homestand. Garland has scored 20 or more points in 14 of his last 15 games.

Malik Monk and Stanley Johnson each tallied 12 points, while Austin Reaves had 11 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.

All five Cleveland starters scored in double figures, as Lauri Markkanen added 18 points, and 9 rebounds, and Lamar Stevens 16 points. Evan Mobley and reserve Caris LeVert chipped in 13 points apiece while Isaac Okoro scored 12.

Stevens’ putback with 5.5 seconds left handed Cleveland a 97-96 lead after three quarters. However, the Lakers left the Cavaliers in their dust in the fourth.

Mobley inadvertently kicked James in the chin with about 10:41 to play in the first half. That seemed to light a fire under James.

James had 21 points to propel the Lakers to a 67-62 advantage at halftime. The Lakers outscored Cleveland in the second quarter, 39-27. Augustin had 17 points in the first half and was 5-of-5 from the 3-point line.

Garland had 17 points and 5 assists in the first half for the Cavs.

Carmelo Anthony’s baseline jumper with 7:06 left in the first half allowed the Lakers to regain the lead, 46-45, after starting the game on a 6-0 run only to fall behind as many as 14 in the first quarter.

Markkanen’s three-pointer capped a 12-1 run by the Cavs, and handed them a 12-7 lead with 7:17 remaining in the opening period. Cleveland’s scoring spurt shortly grew to 31-17.

Augustin came off the bench, and scored 11 points to keep the Lakers in the game, and trail by just 7 points after one quarter, 35-28. Garland had 7 points, and 4 assists for the Cavs. – Rappler.com