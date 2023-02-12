LeBron out again, but retooled Lakers topple Curry-less Warriors

PULL THROUGH. Anthony Davis holds the fort for a Lakers side missing LeBron James.

Dennis Schroder and Anthony Davis show the way for the Lakers, who snap a three-game skid

Rui Hachimura hit two key hoops down the stretch, joining fellow newcomers D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in double-figure scoring as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the host Golden State Warriors, 109-103, on Saturday, February 11 (Sunday, February 12, Manila time).

Dennis Schroder had a team-high 26 points and Anthony Davis put up a 13-point, 16-rebound double-double with 3 blocks for the Lakers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Lakers moved within 2 1/2 games of the ninth-seeded Warriors in the tightly bunched Western Conference playoff race.

LeBron James sat out his second straight game with a sore left foot. Stephen Curry missed his third in a row with an injured left knee.

Jordan Poole totaled 29 points for the Warriors, including the team’s first 17 in the fourth quarter, single-handedly rallying Golden State into a 96-93 lead with 6:23 to play.

But Russell, acquired at the trade deadline from Minnesota, hit consecutive shots to stall the Golden State rush, and Hachimura buried a tie-breaking three-pointer with 4:37 remaining to put the guests on top for good.

Los Angeles eventually went up by as many as 7, that coming when Hachimura, picked up well before the deadline from Washington, buried a 15-footer with 2:34 left.

Hachimura finished with 16 points, Russell 15, and Vanderbilt 12 for the Lakers, who hadn’t seen the Warriors since a 123-109 loss on opening night. The rivals have two regular-season meetings remaining, both in Los Angeles.

Hachimura also found time for 7 rebounds, Russell for 5 boards and a team-high 6 assists, and Vanderbilt for 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Scoring 20 or more for the eighth time this season, Schroder hit 7 of his 12 shots, helping the Lakers outshoot the Warriors 44.9% to 41.7%.

KIay Thompson chipped in with 15 points for the Warriors, but he shot just 3-for-13 on three-pointers on a night when Golden State went 12-for-44.

Draymond Green had a 12-point, 10-assist double-double to complement 7 rebounds and 2 steals for the Warriors, while Andrew Wiggins totaled 12 points, JaMychal Green 11, and Ty Jerome 10.

Kevon Looney snatched a team-high 13 rebounds for Golden State, which has lost four of its last six. – Rappler.com