Brandon Ingram torches ex-team Lakers, fuels Pelicans win in return

HEAD-TO-HEAD. Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans clinch their season series against the Lakers.

Sidelined for 10 games, Brandon Ingram returns as the Pelicans move a half-game in front of the Lakers into ninth place in the Western Conference

Brandon Ingram returned from a 10-game absence to score 26 points and the host New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-108, on Sunday, March 27 (Monday, March 28, Manila time).

The Lakers (31-43) led by 23 in the second quarter and by 20 at halftime, but rookie Trey Murphy III, who finished with 21 points, led a third-quarter comeback before Ingram, who had been sidelined by a hamstring strain, took over in the fourth.

Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 12 rebounds, CJ McCollum scored 18, and Herbert Jones Jr. had 16 points and a season-high 6 steals for the Pelicans (32-43), who moved a half-game in front of the Lakers into ninth place in the Western Conference.

The comeback was a point short of the largest ever for New Orleans, which clinched the season series against the Lakers with one game remaining April 1 in Los Angeles.

LeBron James scored 39 points, Malik Monk added 23, and Russell Westbrook had 18 for the Lakers, who were outscored 67-39 in the second half.

Valanciunas made a pair of free throws to give New Orleans its first lead of the game at 98-96 with just over eight minutes left. Los Angeles briefly regained a one-point lead, but Ingram scored 7 points as the Pelicans took a 111-105 lead.

Monk’s three-pointer cut the lead in half, but Valanciunas made a layup and McCollum added a basket via a goaltending call on James. That gave New Orleans a 115-108 lead with 29.5 seconds left.

James made 2 three-pointers and 2 more baskets as the Lakers scored the first 12 points of the game and took a 31-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. They held a 69-49 halftime lead.

Murphy led a third-quarter charge by the Pelicans, who got within 2 points twice before Westbrook’s layup gave Los Angeles a 94-90 lead at the end of the period. Murphy scored 16, making all 3 of his three-point attempts, as the Pelicans outscored the Lakers 41-25 in the period. – Rappler.com