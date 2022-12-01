No blown lead this time as Lakers rout Blazers

BOUNCE BACK. Lakers forward LeBron James shoots the ball against the Trail Blazers in the second half.

LeBron James and the Lakers show a finishing kick this time against the Trail Blazers after blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter in their last outing

LeBron James unloaded 31 points and Anthony Davis added 27 points with 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded from a demoralizing loss earlier this week to earn a 128-109 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, November 30 (Thursday, December 1, Manila time).

Austin Reaves had 22 points in his eighth start of the season as the Lakers showed a finishing kick after blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter Monday in a loss to the Indiana Pacers at home.

Russell Westbrook had 10 points off the bench for the Lakers, including a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer and another from midcourt at the end of the third quarter.

Jerami Grant had 27 points for the shorthanded Trail Blazers, while Anfernee Simons had 22 points. Portland lost its third consecutive game and fell for the seventh time in its last eight contests.

The Blazers not only played without Keon Johnson (hip), Damian Lillard (calf) and Nassir Little (hip), Josh Hart was also a late scratch with an ankle injury and was not available against his former team.

👑 31 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST | 6 3PM@KingJames shot 75% from deep as he led the @Lakers to the win! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/kRr1v0nazY — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2022

The Blazers stayed on the Lakers’ heels in the first half, as Los Angeles opened a 24-22 lead after one quarter and led 66-62 at halftime after both teams reached the 40-point mark in the second period.

The Lakers took control in the third quarter, shooting 50% from the field (12-of-24) while outscoring the Blazers 31-20 for a 97-82 overall lead. Having learned their lesson from Monday’s late meltdown, the Lakers continued to push forward in the fourth quarter, taking a 117-98 lead with 6:27 remaining on a 3-pointer by James.

Thomas Bryant had 14 points for the Lakers, who were playing without Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV, both of whom had left foot soreness.

Justise Winslow had 21 points for the Blazers, while Shaedon Sharpe had 16 points and Trendon Watford added 10 points with 10 rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic had eight points and 10 rebounds for Portland. – Rappler.com