LeBron, Monk spark Lakers’ rally to overtake Kings

BIG BATTLE. Lakers forward LeBron James and Kings center Alex Len battle for the ball.

The Lakers ride a strong finish behind LeBron James and Malik Monk to complete a comeback win over the Kings

LeBron James and Malik Monk combined for 55 points, including five three-pointers in a fourth-quarter rally that allowed the host Los Angeles Lakers to overtake the Sacramento Kings, 122-114, on Tuesday night, January 4 (Wednesday, January 5, Manila time).

James finished with a game-high 31 points and Monk had 24 as the Lakers won a third straight to open a five-game homestand.

De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 30 points and Buddy Hield tallied 26 for the Kings, who lost for just the second time in their last five games.

The Lakers trailed 96-89 with 8:11 remaining before riding 14 points from James and 11 from Monk in a 33-18 finish. James hit a pair of three-pointers and Monk three as part of the flurry.

@KingJames leads the @Lakers to their third-straight W and records 25+ PTS for the ninth game in a row!

After James and Hield had split four consecutive lead-changing three-pointers, Monk and Tyrese Haliburton exchanged two-point hoops. Monk gave the Lakers the lead for good, 112-110, with a triple with 2:50 to go.

James then added a pair of baskets to increase the lead to six with 52.5 seconds remaining, and Los Angeles held on from there.

Monk wound up 6-for-11 on three-pointers for the Lakers, who won despite getting outshot 51.8% to 49.5% overall and 41-34 on threes.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Russell Westbrook added 19 points apiece for the Lakers, while Dwight Howard put up a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Hield made seven three-pointers in 13 attempts to account for a majority of his 26 points.

Harrison Barnes scored 14 points and Damian Jones 11 for the Kings. Marvin Bagley III led Sacramento with 12 rebounds, while Haliburton amassed a game-high 9 assists to complement 7 points.

Playing their ninth consecutive game without Anthony Davis (sprained knee), the Lakers led 89-85 on Carmelo Anthony’s hoop in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

The Kings then made a run. Haliburton hit a three-pointer and Davion Mitchell scored twice from the interior in an 11-0 spurt that allowed Sacramento to equal either team’s largest lead of the game, 96-89, with 8:11 remaining. – Rappler.com