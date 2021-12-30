Ja Morant leads Grizzlies’ comeback win over Lakers

The Grizzlies storm back from a double-digit deficit to stun the Lakers as Ja Morant and LeBron James put on a show

Ja Morant knocked in a career-high six three-pointers and scored a season-high 41 points as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied for their third straight win, beating the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, 104-99, on Wednesday, December 29 (Thursday, December 30, Manila time).

Desmond Bane scored 20 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 for Memphis, which trailed for nearly all of the first three quarters before outscoring the Lakers, 26-16, in the final period.

LeBron James tied his career high with eight three-pointers and finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook recorded his eighth triple-double of the season with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Ja Morant and LeBron James became the third pair of opponents in @NBAHistory to each put up 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 6+ threes in a game, as Memphis topped LA in a thriller!@JaMorant: 41 PTS, 10 REB, 6 3PM (career high)@KingJames: 37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 8 3PM pic.twitter.com/F36oQmUqP3 — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2021

Malik Monk added 15 points for Los Angeles, which has lost six of its last seven games. James, who turns 37 on Thursday, has scored at least 30 points in six straight games.

Memphis trailed by as many as 14 in the second half but cut the deficit to five entering the fourth quarter. Morant made a three-pointer to cap a 12-0 run and give the Grizzlies a 99-92 lead with 4:28 remaining.

The Lakers pulled within 100-97 on James’ trey with 2:48 to play. Los Angeles trailed 102-99 with 6.7 seconds left before James committed a turnover and Bane made two foul shots to seal the comeback victory.

Morant shot 13-of-27 from the field and 6-of-7 from beyond the arc for Memphis, which has won 13 of its past 17 games. He also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Grizzlies trailed by 13 late in the first half before Morant scored seven straight points to pull Memphis within 54-48 at the break.

James had 15 points and 8 rebounds in the first half for the Lakers, who limited the Grizzlies to 35.4% shooting over the first 24 minutes, including 2-of-14 (14.3%) from three-point range.

Monk scored with 4:33 left in the third quarter to extend the Lakers’ lead to 80-66 before the Grizzlies closed the period with a 12-3 run to cut the deficit to 83-78. Morant capped the rally with a three-pointer, giving him 14 points for the quarter.

Memphis played without Dillon Brooks, John Konchar, Jarrett Culver, and De’Anthony Melton, who are all in the league’s health and safety protocol. Los Angeles was missing four players due to COVID protocol or a lack of conditioning upon being reinstated from COVID-related absences. – Rappler.com