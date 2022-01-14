Grizzlies top Timberwolves for 11th straight win

ON A ROLL. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have won 21 of their last 25 games.

The Grizzlies extend their franchise-best winning streak to 11 games by exacting revenge on the Timberwolves

Desmond Bane scored 21 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and 5 blocks to lift the surging Memphis Grizzlies to a 116-108 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, January 13 (Friday, January 14, Manila time).

John Konchar collected 15 points and 17 rebounds and Brandon Clarke added 14 and 8 as the Grizzlies extended their franchise-best winning streak to 11 games. Memphis, which has won 21 of its last 25 games, also avenged a 138-95 shellacking at the hands of Minnesota on November 20.

Ja Morant recorded 16 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds despite nursing an apparent back injury. He left the contest after committing his third foul late in the second quarter, but he returned to start the third.

Anthony Edwards scored 30 points and D’Angelo Russell made 6 three-pointers to highlight his 29-point performance for the Timberwolves, who have dropped two in a row.

Edwards picked up where he left off after scoring 20 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s 128-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. He made 5 three-pointers and all 7 of his free throws on Thursday.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and 9 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Clarke made a pair of free throws and Bane followed with a bucket to stake Memphis to a 109-106 lead with 1:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. Konchar doubled the advantage with a three-pointer on the Grizzlies’ next possession before Bane sealed the win at the free throw line.

Jackson drained a three-pointer to stake Memphis to a 98-90 lead before Minnesota responded in short order. Russell sank a jumper before joining Towns in converting from beyond the arc to forge a tie.

Memphis overcame a seven-point deficit at halftime by erupting for 37 points in the third quarter to secure a 90-84 lead.

In the first quarter, Russell bolted out of the blocks by making a layup, a long jumper, and a three-pointer to stake Minnesota to a quick 10-2 lead. Russell converted from beyond the arc to push the Timberwolves’ advantage to 31-22 before Konchar answered with a three-pointer of his own. – Rappler.com