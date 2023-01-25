Bam Adebayo helps Heat top league-leading Celtics

STUNNER. Heat center Bam Adebayo reacts after making a shot against the Celtics during the second half.

The Heat upset the No. 1 Celtics despite Tyler Herro's shooting woes as Bam Adebayo comes through the clutch

Bam Adebayo had 30 points – including the go-ahead jumper in the lane with 20.4 seconds left – to lead the host Miami Heat to a 98-95 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, January 24 (Wednesday, January 25, Manila time) in South Florida.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists. Derrick White added 23 points for the Celtics, who blew a 14-point third-quarter lead.

Miami is 11-5 over its past 16 games. The Heat also have won five straight home games, including the victory over the Celtics, who entered the game with the best record in the NBA.

Adebayo also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds as Miami won without its leading scorer, Jimmy Butler, who sat due to back stiffness.

The Heat won despite Tyler Herro’s shooting woes; he scored just 9 points on 4-for-19 shooting, including 1-for-7 on three-pointers. However, Herro stole Tatum’s pass with one second left to help seal the victory.

Boston was missing several standouts, including Jaylen Brown (right leg), Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons), Marcus Smart (right ankle), and Al Horford (back stiffness).

However, center Robert Williams III, Boston’s leading rebounder and shot-blocker, returned from a hyperextended left knee. He had 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks on Tuesday.

Miami, powered by Max Strus’ 13 points on 3-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc, led 32-30 after the first quarter. Strus was scoreless the rest of the way.

Tatum also had 13 points in the opening 12 minutes. There were seven lead changes and five ties in that first quarter.

The second quarter featured nine lead changes and five ties before Boston took control. The Celtics led 58-50 at halftime, shooting 55% in the second quarter (including 4-of-9 on three-pointers). Miami shot just 25%, including 1-of-9 on three-pointers.

Adebayo scored 12 points in the third quarter, but Miami was able to shave just one point off its deficit, entering the fourth trailing 82-75.

In the fourth, Miami used a 15-0 run to take a 92-87 lead. Haywood Highsmith and Adebayo each scored 6 points during that run.

With 2:19 left, Tatum drove the lane for a three-point play, ending Miami’s run and closing Boston’s deficit to 92-90.

With 42.6 seconds to play, Grant Williams hit a three-pointer to draw Boston even with Miami, 95-95. Adebayo hit the winner on the next possession.

On the heels of a 113-98 loss in Orlando on Monday, the Celtics have lost two in a row for the first time since January 1 and January 3. – Rappler.com