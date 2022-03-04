Bam Adebayo buries 30 as Heat rally to top Nets

Bam Adebayo totaled 30 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat overcame a 16-point deficit and held on for a 113-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Thursday night, March 3 (Friday, March 4, Manila time).
The Heat earned their 10th win in 12 games by outscoring Brooklyn, 72-53, in the final 29 minutes.
Adebayo made 12-of-15 shots. His biggest hoop was a 5-footer in the lane with 35.5 seconds left that gave the Heat a 111-107 lead after Brooklyn had scored 10 straight.
Kevin Durant returned from missing 21 games with a sprained MCL in his left knee and scored 31 points for Brooklyn. Durant hit 10-of-21 shots but missed two in the final minute.
Tyler Herro added 27 points and 8 assists as the Heat shot 51.9%. Caleb Martin contributed 22 points and Max Strus chipped in 21 by hitting six of Miami’s 10 three-pointers.
The Heat beat the Nets for the third time this season despite missing three starters. Jimmy Butler sat out with a toe injury, PJ Tucker was out with a knee injury, and Kyle Lowry missed a third straight game due to personal reasons.
Bruce Brown added 21 points and Patty Mills chipped in 14 for Brooklyn, which shot 47%.
Durant scored 9 points in the first quarter as Brooklyn shot nearly 54% and held a 35-23 lead. The Nets opened a 16-point lead midway through the second and led 67-60 at halftime.
The Heat outscored Brooklyn 21-10 over the final 9:07 of the third for an 88-84 lead. Adebayo’s dunk forged a 74-74 tie with 7:26 left, and Martin’s layup made it 76-74 with 6:52 left.
Goran Dragic’s layup got Brooklyn within 94-92 with 9:18 left. Miami countered with a 15-5 run and opened a 109-97 lead on Martin’s three-pointer with 4:21 left. – Rappler.com