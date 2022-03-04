Bam Adebayo buries 30 as Heat rally to top Nets

COMEBACK. Nets forward Kevin Durant shoots as Heat center Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin look on during the second half.

The Heat spoil the return of Nets star Kevin Durant, who erupts for 31 points after missing 21 games

Bam Adebayo totaled 30 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat overcame a 16-point deficit and held on for a 113-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Thursday night, March 3 (Friday, March 4, Manila time).

The Heat earned their 10th win in 12 games by outscoring Brooklyn, 72-53, in the final 29 minutes.

Adebayo made 12-of-15 shots. His biggest hoop was a 5-footer in the lane with 35.5 seconds left that gave the Heat a 111-107 lead after Brooklyn had scored 10 straight.

Kevin Durant returned from missing 21 games with a sprained MCL in his left knee and scored 31 points for Brooklyn. Durant hit 10-of-21 shots but missed two in the final minute.

Tyler Herro added 27 points and 8 assists as the Heat shot 51.9%. Caleb Martin contributed 22 points and Max Strus chipped in 21 by hitting six of Miami’s 10 three-pointers.

Herro curls off multiple screens and finds a rolling Bam!@MiamiHEAT up 8 in the 4th: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/qpRmvRr9Ml — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

The Heat beat the Nets for the third time this season despite missing three starters. Jimmy Butler sat out with a toe injury, PJ Tucker was out with a knee injury, and Kyle Lowry missed a third straight game due to personal reasons.

Bruce Brown added 21 points and Patty Mills chipped in 14 for Brooklyn, which shot 47%.

Durant scored 9 points in the first quarter as Brooklyn shot nearly 54% and held a 35-23 lead. The Nets opened a 16-point lead midway through the second and led 67-60 at halftime.

The Heat outscored Brooklyn 21-10 over the final 9:07 of the third for an 88-84 lead. Adebayo’s dunk forged a 74-74 tie with 7:26 left, and Martin’s layup made it 76-74 with 6:52 left.

Goran Dragic’s layup got Brooklyn within 94-92 with 9:18 left. Miami countered with a 15-5 run and opened a 109-97 lead on Martin’s three-pointer with 4:21 left. – Rappler.com