Heat hold off Hornets in OT behind Jimmy Butler’s big night

BUCKETS. Heat forward Jimmy Butler reacts after making a shot against the Hornets.

Jimmy Butler flirts with a triple-double as the Miami Heat outlast the Charlotte Hornets in overtime

Jimmy Butler posted 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists to lead the host Miami Heat to a 117-112 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, November 10 (Friday, November 11, Manila time).

Butler also made 13-of-15 free throws, including going 1-for-1 in an overtime period that saw the Heat go 9-for-9 from the line.

The Hornets, who have lost seven straight games, were led by Kelly Oubre’s season-high 29 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including 7-for-13 on three-pointers. In his two previous games, he made just 2-for-18 on three-pointers.

But Oubre was also called for traveling with 13 seconds left and Charlotte trailing by one point.

Miami’s Gabe Vincent then made two free throws for a 115-112 lead with 9.0 seconds left, and Butler forced Terry Rozier into a bad miss on a three-pointer. Vincent made two more free throws with 3.8 seconds left to put the game away.

🪣 Jimmy Buckets lived up to his name, dropping 26 PTS in the second half and OT on his way to 35 PTS and the @MiamiHEAT overtime W! #HEATCulture@JimmyButler 35 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/JJKFK4UxQo — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2022

Charlotte also got 22 points from Rozier. Mason Plumlee led Charlotte with 15 rebounds, and he added 13 points. Dennis Smith Jr. had 12 points and 8 assists before spraining his left ankle in overtime.

Miami also got 18 points and 14 rebounds from Bam Adebayo.

Charlotte remained without two injured starters: point guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) and forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder).

Shooting guard Tyler Herro, Miami’s second-leading scorer, missed his second straight game due to a left ankle injury.

Miami led 32-27 after the first quarter and 58-50 at halftime. Oubre led all first-half scorers with 19 points. Duncan Robinson led Miami with 11 points off the bench.

In the third, Miami led by as many as 15 points before Charlotte went on a 16-5 run, cutting the Heat’s lead to 74-71. Miami, though, never gave up the lead and took an 85-73 advantage into the fourth. Butler had 13 points in that third period, making 9-of-11 free throws.

Charlotte opened the fourth on a 14-2 run to make it 87-87 then took a 90-89 lead on Plumlee’s three-point play. That was the Hornets’ first advantage since 3-0.

Butler scored three straight buckets in the final 2:24 of regulation, giving Miami a 104-102 lead with 36.4 seconds left.

But Smith made a layup with 26.5 seconds remaining to tie the score 104-104.

Butler was called for an offensive foul on Miami’s next possession as he pushed off on Rozier. The game went to overtime when Rozier missed a three-pointer at the buzzer. – Rappler.com