Jimmy Butler tows Heat past Lakers with triple-double

Jimmy Butler recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, leading the host Miami Heat to a 113-107 win over the struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, January 23 (Monday, January 24, Manila time).

The Lakers, who trailed by 26 points in the second quarter, cut their deficit to 111-107 with 1:07 left. But Talen Horton-Tucker’s poor inbounds pass with seven seconds left led to a Caleb Martin steal and layup, ending the Lakers’ final chance.

Duncan Robinson led Miami with 25 points (6-of-11 on three-pointers) as the Heat improved to 16-5 at home, the best home record in the Eastern Conference.

For Butler, it was his 10th career triple-double with the Heat, breaking the franchise record previously held by LeBron James, who led Miami to NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

Now with the Lakers, James scored a game-high 33 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished 4 assists on Sunday. He has scored at least 26 points in 17 straight games.

Still, James made just 1-of-8 three-pointers and he could not keep his Lakers from falling under .500 (23-24).

Russell Westbrook added 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists, but he went 0-of-3 on three-pointers.

Trevor Ariza, who started for the Lakers at forward, was held scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting and charged with a team-high 4 turnovers.

For the game, the Lakers shot 11-of-40 on three-pointers (27.5%). The Heat made 15-of-33 from distance (45.5%).

Miami led by as many as 18 points early, 32-14. The Lakers then went on an 8-0 run.

However, Miami closed the first quarter with a Max Strus buzzer-beating three-pointer over James, giving the Heat a 39-25 lead. The Heat shot 66.7% in that first quarter, accumulating a 14-4 edge on assists and turning the ball over just once.

Los Angeles closed the first half on a 12-3 run and went into the break trailing 69-52.

After three quarters, Miami led 89-70, and the Heat held on in the fourth. – Rappler.com