Heat match franchise record for treys in win over Bucks

BREAKOUT. Heat forward Caleb Martin (left) and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wait for free throws to be taken in second-half action.

Undrafted in 2019, Caleb Martin drops career-high numbers as the Heat outlast the Bucks

Caleb Martin – playing on a two-way contract – boosted a shorthanded roster by scoring a career-high 28 points to lead the host Miami Heat to a 113-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, December 8 (Thursday, December 9, Manila time).

Miami tied a franchise record with 22 three-pointers on 47 attempts (46.8%).

Kyle Lowry added 22 points and a game-high 13 assists for the Heat. Miami reserve Max Strus contributed 16 points – all of them in the fourth quarter – connecting on 4-of-7 on three-point attempts.

Miami broke a season-worst, three-game home losing streak despite the absence of Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Bam Adebayo (thumb), who are two of the team’s top three scorers.

Jrue Holiday led Milwaukee with 27 points. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fairly quiet night with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. He made only 4-of-13 shots from the floor.

Milwaukee also got 20 points from Khris Middleton and 18 from Bobby Portis.

Career-high in points 🔥

Career-high in triples 🔥@Calebmartin14 has a huge night with 28 PTS and 6 3PM in the @MiamiHEAT victory! pic.twitter.com/7XwpjtN62J — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2021

Martin, a third-year NBA player, made just his sixth start in the league. The 26-year-old forward, who went undrafted out of Nevada in 2019, hit 9-of-12 shots from the floor, including 6-of-8 from three-point range.

The Heat also got 15 points, a career-high-tying 8 assists, and 7 rebounds from PJ Tucker.

Milwaukee, which missed its first seven shots, fell behind 7-0. The Bucks took their first lead of the game at 22-21 on a Rodney Hood three-point play with 2:21 left in the first quarter. By the end of the period, Milwaukee led 26-24.

The Bucks went on a 14-3 run late in the second quarter and got to halftime leading 51-44.

Miami outshot Milwaukee 45.9% to 37% in the half, but the Bucks made 11-of-13 free throws while the Heat went just 2-of-2.

Lowry scored 16 points in the third quarter, and Miami was up 83-77 entering the final 12 minutes. The Heat outscored Milwaukee 39-26 in the third by shooting 14-for-22 (63.6%), including 9-for-15 (60%) on three-point attempts.

Holiday had 13 points in the third to keep the Bucks in the game.

In the fourth quarter, a Bucks turnover and Martin dunk gave Miami a 109-101 lead with 44.2 seconds left, and the Heat cruised from there. – Rappler.com