Hot from long distance, Heat pound Suns

Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson take over as the Heat sizzle from long range to wallop the league-leading Suns

Tyler Herro scored a game-high and season-high 33 points, and Duncan Robinson added 27 points as the Miami Heat knocked off the host Phoenix Suns, 123-100, on Saturday night, January 8 (Sunday, January 9, Manila time).

Herro’s 33 were two short of Miami’s franchise record for high-scoring game by a reserve. Herro made 12-of-20 shots, including 3-of-4 on three-pointers in 34 minutes. Robinson made 8-of-16 from behind the arc, also off the bench, and his 27 points were a season high.

The Heat shot a scorching 50% from three-point territory.

The Heat, who never trailed after the first quarter, also got 14 points and a game-high 13 assists from Kyle Lowry. Teammate Omer Yurtseven added a game-high 16 rebounds to go with 8 assists and 7 points.

Phoenix, the first NBA team to reach 30 wins this season, fell to 17-5 on its home court.

Herro: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 3 3PM

Robinson: 27 PTS, 4 REB, 8 3PM@raf_tyler and @D_Bo20 combine for 60 PTS as the @MiamiHEAT roll to the win in the desert 🔥 pic.twitter.com/glWtmRIkZZ — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022

The Suns were led by Devin Booker, who scored 26 points but made just 5-of-15 shots from the floor.

Phoenix also got 20 points from Mikal Bridges. Suns star point guard Chris Paul was held to 9 points and 7 assists, making just 3-of-9 shots.

Miami won despite having 12 players on its injury/illness report, including two of its top three scorers in Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Bam Adebayo (thumb).

Phoenix started fast, building a 12-6 lead by shooting 4-of-5 on three-pointers. But Miami rallied with a 27-11 run and led 33-29 after one quarter.

The Heat dominated the second quarter and went into halftime leading 71-50. Robinson led all first-half scorers with 18 points, making 6-of-10 from deep.

Miami shot 52% from the floor in the first half, including 15-of-30 on there-pointers. Miami also had edges in rebounds (26-16) and points in the paint (20-14). Phoenix shot just 41%, including 7-for-16 on three-pointers (43.8%).

The Heat led 98-79 after three quarters.

Phoenix made a 16-2 run in the fourth, forcing Miami coach Erik Spoelstra to call timeout while leading 100-87 with 8:47 left.

Miami answered with a 7-0 run – featuring two Robinson three-pointers – and Phoenix never challenged again. – Rappler.com