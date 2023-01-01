Tyler Herro hits buzzer-beater as Heat escape Jazz

The Heat close it out against the Jazz despite not having a timeout to set up a final play as Tyler Herro heaves a triple right at the buzzer

Tyler Herro hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer off one foot to lift the Miami Heat to a thrilling 126-123 victory over the host Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Saturday night, December 31 (Sunday, January 1, Manila time).

Herro drove the length of the court and heaved up the off-balance game-winner after Utah’s Lauri Markkanen tied the game with three free throws with 6.1 seconds remaining.

Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 32 points, adding 8 rebounds, and Herro finished with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists to help the Heat finish the calendar year in style.

Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson each hit three free throws in the final 14 seconds to tie the game late. But Miami closed it out despite not having a timeout to set up a final play.

Markkanen led the Jazz with 29 points and 14 rebounds, and Clarkson netted 22 points in Utah’s fourth consecutive loss.

This defeat, which came a night after the Kings nipped the Jazz by one point in Sacramento, lowered Utah’s record to 19-20, marking the first time the rebuilding team has dipped below .500 all season.

Victor Oladipo added 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists to boost Miami. He hit a key three-pointer and made a free throw with 12 seconds remaining to help the Heat earn the victory on the second night of a back-to-back for both teams.

Miami exploded for 69 points in the first half, going ahead by as many as 10 points and settling for a six-point halftime lead.

Adebayo hit a pair of free throws and then assisted on a Herro bucket to give the Heat a 79-71 lead early in the third quarter.

Utah responded with a 10-0 run to go up 81-79 and eventually went up 98-91 late in the third after a Malik Beasley three-pointer.

Miami used an 8-0 spurt to take a 99-98 lead on an Adebayo shot with 10:40 remaining.

The teams took turns playing hot potato with the lead after that, with Clarkson tying it up at 109-109 after six quick lead changes.

Herro and Adebayo teamed to score 5 in a row for Miami, and then Adebayo scored 4 straight as the Heat went ahead 118-111 with 3:03 left before Utah rallied. – Rappler.com