Bucks edge Hawks as Giannis-Trae scoring duel erupts

TOUGH. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to get past the defense of Hawks center Clint Capela.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks stand as the only unbeaten team after putting to waste Hawks star Trae Young’s 42-point explosion

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both fired 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks remained the NBA’s only unbeaten team with a 123-115 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, October 29 (Sunday, October 30, Manila time).

Holiday, who entered the game averaging 14 points, made a driving layup with 23.2 seconds left to give the Bucks a three-point advantage and added a free throw with 21.2 seconds to extend the lead to four. Antetokounmpo added two free throws and a dunk in the final 16.1 seconds and the Bucks improved to 5-0.

Antetokounmpo – who scored only 4 points in the first half – finished 11-for-22 from the field and 11-for-19 from the charity stripe while the entire Atlanta team only shot 15 free throws. He also had 17 rebounds. Holiday was 13-for-22 from the field and had 12 assists.

Atlanta was able to hang in the game thanks to Trae Young, who scored a season-high 42 points on 15-for-32 shooting. It was the 100th time in his career and the third straight night that Young has scored 30-plus points.

Brook Lopez added 21 points for the Bucks, 19 of which came in the first half, and reserve Jordan Nwora scored 11.

Dejounte Murray, meanwhile, had 21 points and De’Andre Hunter scored 14 for the Hawks.

The Hawks trailed by as many as 12 in the second half but took a 107-106 lead on a three-pointer by Young with 4:09 left. Antetokounmpo answered with a dunk and the Bucks never trailed again.

Atlanta led by 7 early, but the Bucks stormed back behind a barrage of three-pointers and led 32-30 at the end of the first quarter. Young played the entire first quarter and scored 17.

Lopez made his first five triples and helped the Bucks take a 59-51 lead. The Bucks were 9-for-19 on treys at halftime.

Atlanta got as close as 4 points in the third quarter when Young hit a three-pointer to make it 80-76, but Holiday scored 14 and Antetokounmpo had 13 in the frame to keep the Hawks at bay. Milwaukee led 91-84 going into the final quarter. – Rappler.com