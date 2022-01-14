Bucks overwhelm Warriors in first half, cruise to win

ONE-SIDED. Bucks guard Wesley Matthews passes the ball away from Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole.

Things spiral out of control for the Warriors as the Bucks erect a 39-point lead by halftime, the largest deficit Golden State has faced since the franchise relocated to the Bay Area

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched his third triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the visiting Golden State Warriors, 118-99, to snap a two-game losing streak on Thursday night, January 13 (Friday, January 14, Manila time)

The five-time All-Star produced 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists and tallied 11-of-17 shooting to lift Milwaukee to just its second win in six games.

Khris Middleton hit five three-pointers and added 23 points, Bobby Portis chipped in 20 points and 7 rebounds, and Grayson Allen scored 15.

Shots were falling all night, as the Bucks hit 51.2% from the field (44-of-86) and 43.9% (18 of 41) from three-point range.

Andrew Wiggins paced the Warriors with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Jonathan Kuminga tallied 15 points and 7 rebounds, and Stephen Curry notched 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Klay Thompson had 11 points.

Golden State never held a lead and made good on just 16-of-48 thee-point attempts (33.3%).

Things quickly spiraled out of control for the Warriors, who went into halftime trailing 77-38. The 39-point deficit was the largest the Warriors have faced since the franchise relocated to the Bay Area ahead of the 1962-1963 season.

Four Bucks had already scored in double figures by the break, with Milwaukee having shot 63% from the field and 10-of-20 from three-point range. Antetokounmpo nearly recorded 23 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds prior to halftime, and Portis added 17 first-half points.

The Warriors made just 5-of-24 shots from behind the arc in the opening two quarters and committed 11 turnovers. Curry led Golden State with 9 first-half points, and Wiggins added 8.

Golden State’s defense improved in the third quarter, holding the Bucks to 20 points. Eight points apiece from Thompson and Wiggins helped the Warriors get within 25 by the end of the frame.

The lead was trimmed to 18 in the fourth, but that was the closest the Warriors would get.

Antetokounmpo wasted no time finding his offense, scoring the Bucks’ first 8 points as part of an 18-4 run to open up the game.

Milwaukee went on to finish with 37 points in the first quarter on 14-of-24 shooting (58.3%). The Warriors, who put up just 21 points in the period, shot 8-of-23 (34.8%). – Rappler.com