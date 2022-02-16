Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50 as Bucks top Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo explodes for a season-high 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks earned a 128-119 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers to complete a four-game sweep of the season series on Tuesday night, February 15 (Wednesday, February 16, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds on 17-for-21 shooting to help the Bucks snap their two-game losing streak. Khris Middleton contributed 19 points and 8 assists, and Jrue Holiday notched 14 points and 8 assists. Reserve Lindell Wiggington had a career-high 12 points.

Milwaukee shot over 50% from the field for the fifth time in the last seven games, cashing in on 48 of its 86 shots (55.8%).

Giannis recorded his 3rd career 50-point game in the regular season, the 2nd-most in Bucks history. He trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who has 10.



Buddy Hield paced Indiana with 36 points and hit 8-of-12 shots from behind the arc. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 17 points and 8 assists. Goga Bitadze chipped in 12 points, and Jalen Smith added 11.

In what was a back and forth third quarter, the Pacers pulled within one after Haliburton hit a three-pointer with 55 seconds left in the frame, but Indiana could never take a lead. The Bucks went on to outscore the Pacers 29-24 in the fourth, handing them their seventh consecutive loss.

A 15-7 run in the second quarter put the Pacers up by two, but Milwaukee outscored Indiana 23-15 for the remainder of the half to go into the break with a six-point edge. Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 18 points to go along with 9 rebounds, and Middleton had 11 points.

The Bucks were extremely efficient through the first 24 minutes of action, hitting 28-of-46 shots (60.9%).

Indiana’s new duo of Hield and Haliburton kept it within striking distance, as they combined for 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting. The Pacers were also aggressive on the defensive end, nabbing 6 steals that helped translate to nine fastbreak points.

Milwaukee jumped out to an early seven-point lead thanks to 12 points from Antetokounmpo and a 56.5% shooting performance from the field in the first quarter. Eighteen of its first 34 points came inside the paint. – Rappler.com