Holiday leads way as Bucks top Pacers, win 7th in row

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Caris LeVert (22) defend in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jrue Holiday flirts with a triple-double, while Giannis Antetokounmpo submits a double-double to propel the Bucks to an 18-point romp of the Pacers

Jrue Holiday posted 23 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Indiana Pacers 118-100 in Indianapolis for their seventh consecutive win on Sunday, November 28 (Monday, November 29, Manila time).

Milwaukee pulled away with a 39-27 third quarter, including a 15-4 run that pushed the Bucks’ lead to 15 points. The gap ballooned to as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo and Holiday led Milwaukee’s balanced offensive effort. Six Bucks scored in double-figures and seven finished with at least 8 points, including Khris Middleton, who had a strong all-around game of 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Bobby Portis scored 15 points and grabbed 6 rebounds, while Pat Connaughton and George Hill came off the bench for 14 and 13 points and 7 and 6 rebounds, respectively.

Milwaukee’s ability to attack the rim made the difference. They outscored the Pacers in the paint 62-36, thanks in part to Antetokounmpo’s 8 made field goals in the lane. He shot 10-of-15 from the floor overall.

Holiday hit 10 of his 11 made field goals in the paint, and Connaughton scored four times there.

After a first-quarter stalemate, Indiana never fully recovered from a sluggish start to the second quarter. The Pacers were outscored 12-4 to open the period and trailed the rest of the way.

They trimmed the deficit to a point on a three-pointer from Caris LeVert with 9:53 left in the third quarter and were within 4 before the Bucks’ 15-4 outburst.

LeVert scored a season-high 23 points for Indiana. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points, and T.J. McConnell, Chris Duarte, and Justin Holiday scored 10 points apiece.

Domantas Sabonis grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, but was denied his 16th double-double of the season because he scored only 4 points. – Rappler.com