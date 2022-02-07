Bucks roll over Clippers, win 2nd straight out West

SHOWING UP. Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up his usual numbers in another Bucks win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks notch their second straight win to open a four-stop Western Conference road trip

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Jrue Holiday added 27 points with 13 assists as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks used a third-quarter burst to earn a 137-113 victory over the new-look Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, February 6 (Monday, February 7, Manila time).

Bobby Portis added 24 points with 11 rebounds as the Bucks won their second straight game to open a four-stop Western Conference road trip. An NBA Finals rematch against the Phoenix Suns looms Thursday.

Norman Powell scored 28 points in his Clippers debut and Marcus Morris Sr. added 20 as Los Angeles lost for the third time in its last five games. Robert Covington, who also was making his Clippers debut, added 13 points. Powell and Covington were acquired in a trade Friday from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers started fast, taking a 32-28 lead after one quarter. Both Powell and Covington made their team debut late in the first quarter and each hit the first shot they attempted, both three-pointers.

The Bucks moved in front in the second quarter, outscoring the Clippers 32-19 to take a 60-51 lead at the break. Antetokounmpo scored 17 points in the first half.

A 21-8 run to open the third quarter put Milwaukee in control. The Bucks took their first double-digit lead at 63-53 on a Khris Middleton three-pointer less than two minutes into the second half. They led by 20 for the first time at 76-56 on a Pat Connaughton three-pointer two minutes later.

The Clippers used an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull within single digits at 101-92 with 9:12 remaining before Milwaukee answered with a 9-2 run to take a 110-94 lead with 6:50 remaining.

Connaughton had 18 points for the Bucks, while Middleton added 17. Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson, and Amir Coffey all had 10 points for Los Angeles.

After going 4-4 on a mammoth eight-game road trip, the Clippers split a pair of games at home and now head out on a three-game trip that starts Tuesday at Memphis. – Rappler.com