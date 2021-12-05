Bucks pull away from Heat by halftime, cruise to win

Khris Middleton steps up in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence as the Bucks roll past a Heat side also missing their key cogs

The Milwaukee Bucks scored at least 30 points in each of the first three quarters and finished with their third-most points in a game this season as they took down the visiting Miami Heat, 124-102, on Saturday night, December 4 (Sunday, December 5, Manila time).

Milwaukee won its seventh straight home game and is averaging 115.7 points in those games. The Heat have dropped three of their last four games and have not been able to put together back-to-back wins since November 18.

Khris Middleton stepped up in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence and tallied 22 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo, who is out with calf soreness, missed his second straight game.

Khris keeps cruising.



22 PTS | 6 REB | 9 AST

Pat Connaughton had 23 points and went 7-of-13 (53.8%) from three-point range, and Bobby Portis finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Jrue Holiday chipped in 16 points and 7 assists for the Bucks.

With both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo sidelined with injuries, the Heat struggled to find their offense and finished with their second-lowest field-goal percentage (40.5%) since November 10.

Max Strus paced Miami off the bench with a career-high 25 points. Tyler Herro added 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, and Kyle Lowry contributed 10 points and 7 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon also finished with a team-high 13 rebounds, and Caleb Martin had 16 points off the bench.

The Bucks broke the game open before halftime, taking a 17-point lead into the break. Milwaukee made 50% of its field goals (24-of-48) and attacked the basket in the first half, scoring 30 points in the paint.

Three players were already in double-figure scoring, led by Holiday’s 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

A 19-8 run that started just over midway through the third quarter gave the Bucks a 28-point lead and put Miami out of striking distance. Portis and Connaughton each had six points during the rally. – Rappler.com