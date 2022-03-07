Middleton nets 44 as Bucks defeat Suns

DO IT ALL. Khris Middle stuffs the stats sheet in another Bucks win.

Three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton shows the way for the Bucks en route to their fourth straight win

Khris Middleton scored a season-high 44 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the visiting Phoenix Suns, 132-122, to extend their win streak to four games on Sunday, March 6 (Monday, March 7, Manila time).

The three-time All-Star also added 8 rebounds and 5 assists on 16-of-27 shooting to even the two-game season series with the Suns. It was Phoenix’s first loss on the road since February 3.

Following their late-game rally against Chicago on Friday, the Bucks once again peaked late, outscoring the Suns 14-4 over the final 3:32.

Jrue Holiday contributed 24 points and 9 assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 19 points and 13 rebounds to record his seventh consecutive double-double, although he was held to just 2 points in the second half before fouling out late in the fourth.

Deandre Ayton paced the Suns with a season-high 30 points and 8 rebounds on 14-of-19 shooting. Cameron Payne once again stepped up in Chris Paul’s absence with 23 points and 8 assists. Jae Crowder supplied 19 points and Landry Shamet had 17.

Despite being without Devin Booker and Cam Johnson as well, Phoenix was efficient from three-point range, shooting 45.2% from deep (14-of-31).

The Suns went into the break with a 63-60 lead thanks to 17 points from Ayton and 14 from Shamet. They had led by 10, but a 9-2 run from Milwaukee over the final 1:26 of the half narrowed the deficit.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton both tallied 17 points through the first 24 minutes of action, and Serge Ibaka added 9 off the bench. Turnovers proved to be costly for the Bucks, who committed a total of 11 compared to Phoenix’s 4.

After allowing at least 30 points in the third quarter in five of its last six games, the Bucks outscored Phoenix 31-27 to head into the fourth with a one-point advantage.

Both teams found their offenses early in a first quarter that featured 10 lead changes. Milwaukee shot 66.7% from the field and the Suns shot 52%. – Rappler.com