Giannis triple-double leads Bucks’ balanced beatdown of Wizards

FREAKY. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up his 6th triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks pummel the Washington Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, his sixth triple-double of the season, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 140-128 win over the host Washington Wizards on Tuesday night (Wednesday, April 5, Manila time).

Bobby Portis added 19 points and 20 rebounds for Milwaukee (57-22). Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 10 assists ad Jae Crowder scored 19 in his first start with the Bucks, subbing in for Grayson Allen (ankle). Khris Middleton (knee) and Jevon Carter (foot) also sat out.

Washington (34-45) was led by Kendrick Nunn, who had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Six other Wizards scored in double figures, including rookie Wisconsin native Johnny Davis with a career-high 20 points.

The first quarter went back and forth, with Milwaukee eventually going into the second with just a three-point lead. The Bucks were able to stretch the lead to 14 by halftime, 75-62.

The Wizards kept the game close early on by forcing 18 Bucks turnovers, but ultimately the Bucks shooting from deep was too much. Milwaukee went 14-for-22 from beyond the arc in the first half and 23-for-42 for the game, cruising for most of the second half.

In addition to the players who missed the game due to injury, Pat Connaughton suffered a right ankle sprain in the first quarter and missed the remainder of the game. Carter’s injury was announced today as a left foot laceration.

Milwaukee takes the season series against Washington 3-1, winning the final three matchups. They have not lost or tied a season series against the Wizards since the 2017-18 season.

The Bucks’ magic number for clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is down to one after Milwaukee’s win and the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

The Wizards were eliminated from play-in contention following their loss on Sunday to the New York Knicks. – Rappler.com