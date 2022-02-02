Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double lifts Bucks over Wizards

The Bucks hand the Wizards their sixth straight loss as Giannis Antetokounmpo unloads his 29th career triple-double

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched his fourth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks earned a 112-98 win and held off the visiting Washington Wizards on Tuesday, February 1 (Wednesday, February 2, Manila time).

Milwaukee won for the fifth time in seven games while Washington took its sixth consecutive defeat.

Antetokounmpo scored 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting and added 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the Bucks closed out a 2-1 homestand. Jrue Holiday put up 22 points, and Bobby Portis finished with 17 points and 7 rebounds.

The Wizards successfully erased a 17-point, third-quarter deficit and took an 86-83 lead on Rui Hachimura’s three-pointer with 8:28 to play, but the Bucks outscored Washington 29-12 to close the game.

Giannis records his 29th career triple-double.



With Bradley Beal sidelined due to a left wrist sprain, Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell tallied 20 points off the bench, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 12. Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Wizards held a lead for only 45 seconds and trailed for the final 7:14.

Washington went 36-for-82 (43.9%) from the field but shot better than Milwaukee from three-point range, hitting at a 34.3% clip, 12-of-35. The Bucks were 12-of-38 from beyond the arc, 31.6%. The Washington bench also kept the visitors in contention, outscoring the Bucks’ reserves 46-17.

Washington’s Thomas Bryant exited the game in the third quarter due to a right ankle sprain.

Antetokounmpo tallied 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists in the first half to send Milwaukee into the break with a 53-40 lead. Teammate Grayson Allen added 10 points, and the Bucks’ fast-paced offense collected 12 fastbreak points.

Washington shot just 35% from the field (14-of-40) and committed 9 turnovers through the first 24 minutes of action. Kuzma led the Wizards with 9 points and 7 rebounds, and reserve Deni Avdija added six first-half points.

Portis and Allen combined for 17 of Milwaukee’s 24 points in the first quarter. The Bucks jumped out to an early 15-point lead, but Washington put together a 15-4 run to climb within four by the end of the frame. – Rappler.com