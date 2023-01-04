Antetokounmpo erupts for career-high 55, leads Bucks past Wizards

Sidelined early this week, Giannis Antetokounmpo returns in top form as the two-time MVP drops his fourth career 50-point game

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished 7 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards, 123-113, on Tuesday, January 3 (Wednesday, January 4, Manila time).

With Antetokounmpo out of the lineup on Sunday due to a knee ailment, Milwaukee dropped the first of two straight home games against Washington. However, the two-time Most Valuable Player returned in top form on Tuesday.

His fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free throw line. Antetokounmpo attempted all but one of the Bucks’ foul shots.

Coming into the contest, Antetokounmpo and teammate Bobby Portis were tied for third-most double-doubles in the NBA with 21 each. Portis kept pace with his fellow Buck, coming off the bench for 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez shot 10-of-13 from the floor en route to 21 points and got in on the double-double action with 12 rebounds. He also matched a season high with 6 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 22 points, and he grabbed 9 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma added 20 points, and Daniel Gafford had 11 points and 12 boards.

Washington’s Bradley Beal scored 8 points in 13:18 minutes before his night ended in the second quarter due to a hamstring injury.

The win was just the Bucks’ second in the past seven outings. Conversely, Washington saw its five-game winning streak end.

The Wizards fell behind late in the first quarter and were left playing catch-up much of the way, trailing by as many as 14 points. Milwaukee never trailed in the second half.

Washington shot just 8-of-27 (29.6%) from three-point range and 42-of-97 (43.3%) from the floor overall.

Milwaukee hit 11-of-40 (27.5%) from long distance and 48-of-100 from the field.

The Wizards had held opponents to an average of 107.8 points over the previous nine games. The Bucks topped 120 points for just the second time in seven games. – Rappler.com