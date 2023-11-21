Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 42 as Bucks thrash Wizards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BARRELLING. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled while driving to the basket by Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (8) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo accounts for 42 of the Milwaukee Bucks' 142 points in their thrashing of the lowly Washington Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their best offensive performance of the season in a 142-129 win over the host Washington Wizards on Monday night (Tuesday, November 21, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo also grabbed 13 boards and dished eight assists. Damian Lillard chipped in 22 points and seven assists while Khris Middleton added 18.

Middleton also made some history tonight, moving into fourth place on the Bucks’ all-time scoring leaderboard, passing Sidney Moncrief.

Washington was led by Jordan Poole’s best performance as a Wizard, scoring 30 points. Kyle Kuzma added 22 while dishing a game-high 13 assists.

This was a tightly contested game throughout, despite Milwaukee at one point leading by 14 in the second quarter.

The Wizards struggled to shoot early but stayed in the game by scoring down low. They scored 24 of their 27 first-quarter points in the paint and finished with an 84-64 advantage in that category.

At the half, Milwaukee led 70-65, thanks in large part to Antetokounmpo having 20 points and eight boards. Notably though, Washington did not commit a turnover in the half and both teams shot over 54 percent from the field.

Washington then used a strong third quarter, led by 10 points from Kuzma, to trail by just two points going into the final frame. That is when Milwaukee finally found some separation.

The Bucks quickly went on a 10-2 run to gain a nine-point edge. They proceeded to grow their lead even more, shooting well from beyond the arc in the quarter and Antetokounmpo continued to dominate.

The superstar finished his night with his 42nd point, notably his seventh dunk of the night. That capped another 10-0 run with just over a minute to go and seal the win.

Milwaukee won its fifth in a row while Washington lost its sixth consecutive contest. – Rappler.com