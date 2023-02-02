Timberwolves push past Warriors in overtime

The Warriors blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and collapse yet again in overtime against the Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards saved 4 of his 27 points for the final 1:43 of overtime as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the Golden State Warriors, 119-114, on Wednesday night, February 1 (Thursday, February 2, Manila time) in Minneapolis.

After missing their first four shots of overtime and watching an Andrew Wiggins dunk put Golden State up, 112-110, the Timberwolves got a second chance on their fifth possession. Kyle Anderson swatted a Taurean Prince miss to Austin Rivers, who in turn found Prince for the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:58 remaining.

Edwards scored on a drive and a 10-footer on Minnesota’s next two possessions, and the Timberwolves took advantage of the Warriors’ 2-for-8 shooting in overtime to avenge an earlier 137-114 home defeat to Golden State and win for the fourth time in their past five games.

Seeking a fourth straight win, the Warriors led by as many as 14 early in the fourth quarter before needing a Curry layup with 1:39 to go just to pull into a 110-110 tie.

Neither team scored again in regulation, with the Warriors getting the best opportunity when Curry misfired on an open jump shot with 6.1 seconds left.

After a timeout, the best the Timberwolves could get was a desperation 30-footer by D’Angelo Russell that missed the mark, sending Minnesota to overtime for the second straight game.

Despite fouling out in OT, Russell led the Timberwolves with 29 points, 21 of which coming on 7-for-17 accuracy from beyond the arc.

Edwards had 27 points and 5 assists, while Naz Reid contributed 24 points and 13 rebounds in place of Rudy Gobert, who sat out with a sore right groin.

Anderson added 12 rebounds and 9 points for Minnesota, while Austin Rivers chipped in with 10 points.

Curry, who had made five of his seven three-point attempts in the first half en route to 21 points at the break, finished 5-for-12 on threes while leading Golden State with 29 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Jordan Poole had 18 points, Wiggins 16 points and Klay Thompson 14 for the Warriors. Draymond Green finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney scored 10 points apiece. – Rappler.com