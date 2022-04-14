Pelicans push past Spurs, earn date with Clippers in West play-in

TRAILBLAZING. Mid-season New Orleans recruit CJ McCollum leads the Pelicans' surge towards a possible Western Conference playoff berth

New Orleans leaders CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram lead the Pelicans' escape against the feisty San Antonio Spurs to advance to the next NBA Western Conference play-in game against the LA Clippers

CJ McCollum scored 32 points and Brandon Ingram added 27 as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 113-103, in a Western Conference play-in game on Wednesday, April 13 (Thursday, April 14, Manila time).

Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 14 rebounds, while rookies Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado added 12 each for the ninth-seeded Pelicans, which will visit the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in another elimination game on Friday, April 15 (Saturday, April 16, Manila time).

The winner of that contest will earn the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoffs, and a date with the mighty Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Devin Vassell scored 23 points, while Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl had 16 each. Keldon Johnson put up 15, and Josh Richardson and Lonnie Walker IV contributed 12 apiece for the 10th-seeded Spurs, whose fourth consecutive loss ended their season.

Jones made two three-pointers as New Orleans extended its 11-point halftime lead to 77-60 midway through the third quarter.

Vassell sank two free throws before Valanciunas made four consecutive Pelicans baskets to help them expand the edge to 85-64.

Johnson responded with three consecutive San Antonio baskets to help trim the deficit to 85-71, but New Orleans held a 92-75 lead at the end of the third.

The Pelicans scored the first four points of the fourth, but Johnson had six points to lead a 16-1 run that got San Antonio within 97-91 with 5:18 left.

However, three consecutive baskets by Ingram, Valanciunas, then Ingram again, gave New Orleans a 103-91 advantage with 3:29 left.

Ingram, who missed the last three games of the regular season because of hamstring tightness, scored 11 points as the Pelicans took an 18-14 lead.

San Antonio tied the score twice before McCollum made two free throws and Jones beat the buzzer with a layup, giving New Orleans a 26-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Walker’s 3-pointer started the second-quarter scoring before McCollum recorded nine points to help the Pelicans open a 40-30 lead.

Vassell made two of the Spurs’ four 3-pointers as the visitors closed within 47-46.

McCollum scored 10 during a 14-4 closing run that gave him 27 first-half points and New Orleans a 61-50 halftime lead. – Rappler.com