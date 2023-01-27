Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson fuel Knicks rally past Celtics in OT

STUNNER. Knicks forward Julius Randle reacts after defeating the Celtics at TD Garden.

The league-leading Celtics skid to their third straight loss, this time in a narrow overtime decision against the Knicks

Julius Randle scored 37 points and Jalen Brunson added 29 as the New York Knicks came back for a 120-117 overtime win over the host Boston Celtics on Thursday night, January 26 (Friday, January 27, Manila time).

Randle and RJ Barrett each hit three-pointers to flip the score after the Celtics opened overtime on a 5-0 run.

Brunson added 4 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks, rejecting Malcolm Brogdon’s potential game-tying three at the buzzer.

Jericho Sims grabbed 14 rebounds for New York, which has won back-to-back games after making three more shots in four fewer attempts than the hosts.

On Thursday, Derrick White’s three-pointer sparked Boston’s opening run in extra time, but Randle and Barrett hit back-to-back threes to give New York a 116-115 lead with 29.1 seconds left.

Jaylen Brown drove for a go-ahead layup on the following possession before the New York duo won the game at the free throw line. Brown missed a pair of foul shots that could have given Boston a lead in the final 10 seconds.

Jayson Tatum had 35 points and 14 rebounds while Brown added 22 points in Boston’s third straight loss.

New York opened the fourth on an 11-4 run and led 104-92 following Brunson’s jumper with 6:45 left, but Tatum later made three straight buckets to slice the deficit to six.

Boston finished regulation on a 16-4 run as Brogdon canned a running triple with 1:58 left and Tatum tied the game at 110 with a driving layup in the closing minute.

The first half featured a pair of ties and 12 lead changes. Five players helped Boston start 6-of-12 from downtown and build a 34-26 advantage after the opening quarter. Boston’s lead reached 15 after Tatum’s floater and White’s triple halfway through the period.

After New York’s 9-0 run to start the second, Hauser and Williams hit consecutive three-pointers to lift the Celtics, who had a four-point lead less than a minute later.

Horford’s corner three and Brogdon’s driving layup gave Boston a 51-47 lead, though 5 points by Immanuel Quickley put New York up at 2:45. Two putbacks by Brown helped the Celtics flip the score and take a 60-58 advantage into halftime.

New York also opened the second half on a 9-2 run.

Randle (14) and Brunson (13) combined for 27 of the Knicks’ 33 third-quarter points. They posted a slam dunk and mid-range jumper on back-to-back possessions to establish a nine-point lead with 2:40 left. – Rappler.com