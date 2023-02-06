Knicks complete biggest comeback of season to topple 76ers

Evan Fournier, pressed into duty with RJ Barrett scratched due to illness just before the opening tip, scored a season-high 17 points and drained 3 key three-pointers in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks completed a comeback from a 21-point first quarter deficit and beat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers, 108-97.

Julius Randle (24 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) flirted with a triple-double for the Knicks, who recorded their biggest comeback win of the season and won for the first time when trailing after three quarters. Jalen Brunson had 21 points and 7 assists while Quentin Grimes added 13 points. Miles McBride came off the bench to score 14 points, while fellow reserve Isaiah Hartenstein had 14 rebounds.

Joel Embiid (31 points, 14 rebounds), Tobias Harris (14 points, 10 rebounds) and James Harden (12 points, 12 assists) recorded double-doubles for the 76ers, who had their eight-game road winning streak snapped. De’Anthony Melton scored 14 points while Tyrese Maxey had 12 points and P.J. Tucker added 10.

Embiid scored 11 points in the first for the 76ers, who took their first double-digit lead at 17-6 with 6:21 left and went on a 12-0 run to take a 33-12 lead with 2:28 remaining.

The Knicks responded with a 17-0 run bridging the quarters to pull within 35-32 with 10:02 left before halftime. New York cut the deficit to a basket several more times before the 76ers carried a 53-51 lead into the locker room.

Randle opened the third quarter with a three-pointer to give the Knicks their first lead since 2-0 and begin a period filled with runs. The 76ers had runs of 8-0 and 10-4 while New York ended the quarter with a 9-3 spurt to pull within 79-76.

Maxey began the fourth quarter with a three-point play before the Knicks scored the next 10 points. Obi Toppin’s free throw put New York ahead for good at 83-82 with 9:12 left.

Following a 76ers turnover, Fournier hit his first three-pointer of the period. Fournier, who played in just two of the previous 13 games, extended the Knicks’ lead to 91-84 with his second three-pointer with 6:35 left. His final three-pointer put New York ahead 94-88 and the hosts never led by fewer than four the rest of the way. – Rappler.com