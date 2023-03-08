Thunder end 8-game skid vs Warriors, spoil Curry’s 40-point outburst

CHALLENGE. Warriors star Stephen Curry attempts to steal the ball from Thunder guard Josh Giddey.

The Warriors drop back-to-back games since Steph Curry’s return from an injury layoff as Josh Giddey posts a triple-double for the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and Josh Giddey had a career-high 17 assists in a triple-double to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 137-128 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, March 7 (Wednesday, March 8, Manila time) in Oklahoma City.

The duo helped the Thunder overcome a 40-point game from the Warriors’ Stephen Curry, who was 10-of-16 on three-pointers.

Oklahoma City has won three consecutive games since losing five straight after the All-Star break. The Warriors had won eight consecutive games over the Thunder, including both prior meetings this season.

The Warriors have trailed by at least 10 points in six consecutive games. They came back to win the first four but have now dropped back-to-back games.

On Tuesday, it didn’t take long for the Warriors to fall into a hole.

Oklahoma City jumped out to a 13-2 lead just more than three minutes into the game. Six points came from Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Warriors came back several times after falling behind by double figures.

Early in the fourth, Golden State pulled within three points before the Thunder took control again with a 14-2 run.

Much of that run came with Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench.

Giddey assisted on five of the Thunder’s first seven baskets in the fourth quarter, and he scored one other. Giddey finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh career triple-double and third this season. Giddey’s previous career high was 14 assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander was 14-of-24 as Oklahoma City shot 53.2%. Luguentz Dort added 18 points while Jaylin Williams had a season-high 15 points.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points for Golden State while Jonathan Kuminga added 21.

Golden State committed 21 turnovers, its most in more than a month.

The Warriors lost despite shooting 52.8%. They are 19-5 this season when shooting 50% or better.

Golden State dropped to 7-25 on the road and has lost seven consecutive road games.

Oklahoma City rookie Jalen Williams missed the game with a right wrist sprain. – Rappler.com