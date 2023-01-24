Jonathan Isaac returns after 904-day injury layoff as Magic stun Celtics in rout

Former 2017 No. 6 overall pick Jonathan Isaac makes his long-awaited return from injury for the Orlando Magic in their eventual rout of the undermanned Boston Celtics

Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic to a 113-98 home victory over the short-handed Boston Celtics on Monday night (Tuesday, January 24, Manila time).

Boston was within two points, 97-95, following a Jayson Tatum 3-pointer with 6:20 to play, but the Magic went on a 10-0 run in the next 3:24 to pull away.

It was Orlando’s third victory over Boston in four tries this season. It also ended Boston’s nine-game winning streak.

Cole Anthony came off the bench to score 18 points for Orlando, which received a 15-point performance from Franz Wagner.

Tatum, who missed Boston’s 106-104 victory at Toronto with a sore left wrist, and Jaylen Brown each scored 26 points for the Celtics, who committed 18 turnovers. The Celtics attempted 46 3-pointers and made 18 (39.1 percent).

Boston played without center Robert Williams III (knee), guard Marcus Smart (ankle) and guard Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons).

Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac, the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, returned to action after missing the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The injury occurred in 2020 against the Sacramento Kings during the NBA restart.

Isaac had 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 10 minutes.

Orlando closed the first quarter on an 11-4 run and led 30-23 entering the second. Boston trailed 43-29 with 8:13 left in the first half but used a 16-1 spurt to take a 45-44 lead. The Magic had a 55-54 advantage at the end of the first half.

The Celtics led 68-66 with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter when Tatum left the game and went to the locker room holding his ribs. The Magic scored the next 10 points to go up 76-68 with 5:11 left in the quarter.

Tatum returned to the game late in the third, but Orlando carried an 88-79 lead entering the fourth.

The victory improved Orlando's home record to 12-12.