Embiid extends scoring streak as Sixers rout Pacers for 8th straight win

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points apiece as the Philadelphia 76ers won their eighth straight game, beating the short-handed Indiana Pacers, 141-121, on Saturday, March 18 (Sunday, March 19, Manila time).

Embiid contributed 7 rebounds and 7 assists, Tobias Harris scored 24 points, and De’Anthony Melton had 14 points and 6 steals for Philadelphia (48-22), which completed a four-game season series sweep of the Pacers.

Aaron Nesmith led Indiana (32-39) with a career-high 25 points. Andrew Nembhard scored 22 points, Myles Turner added 20 and Buddy Hield, Jordan Nwora, and Jalen Smith had 13 apiece for the Pacers, who lost despite shooting 51.7% from the field.

Philadelphia shot 61.4% from the field and 15 of 35 (42.9%) from beyond the arc. Embiid has scored at least 30 points in nine straight games for the Sixers, who have won six consecutive road games.

Indiana jumped to a 12-4 lead, but Philadelphia answered with a 14-0 run and never looked back. Melton closed the first quarter with a steal and a fastbreak dunk to put the Sixers ahead 34-24.

Maxey had 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting to give Philadelphia a 72-61 lead at the half. Embiid scored 15 points for the Sixers, who shot 63.6% from the field and 8 of 18 (44.4%) from three-point range.

Georges Niang and Paul Reed finished with 10 points apiece for Philadelphia, which led by 17 late in the third quarter before the Pacers scored nine of the final 12 points to pull within 106-95.

The Sixers stretched their lead to 125-105 on Maxey’s trey with 7:14 remaining and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter. Maxey was 12 of 18 from the field and 5 of 9 from three-point range.

Indiana played without Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle sprain), Chris Duarte (left ankle soreness), and Bennedict Mathurin (right ankle sprain).

The Sixers were without starters James Harden (injury recovery) and PJ Tucker (ankle soreness). Jalen McDaniels returned following a two-game absence and scored 7 points in 16 minutes. – Rappler.com