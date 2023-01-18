Joel Embiid nets 41 as 76ers handle Clippers

Joel Embiid and the Sixers top 110 points for the 15th straight game even with James Harden scoring just 6

Joel Embiid scored 28 of his 41 points in the first half and the Philadelphia 76ers continued their road success with a 120-110 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, January 17 (Wednesday, January 18, Manila time).

Tyrese Maxey added 22 points and Tobias Harris had 20 against his former team as the 76ers improved to 3-0 to start a five-game road trip. Philadelphia extended its overall road winning streak to five games and won for the eighth time in the past 10 games overall.

The Sixers topped 110 points for the 15th consecutive game, doing so even with James Harden limited to 6 points on 1-of-6 shooting. Harden added 9 assists, and Embiid had 9 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and Norman Powell added 16 for the Clippers, who lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Los Angeles’ Paul George scored 13 points in his return after missing five games with a hamstring injury.

Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac each scored 12 points for the Clippers, who finished a run of five consecutive home games with a 2-3 record. They now play 10 of the next 11 games on the road, although one of the away games is against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Sixers held a 34-27 lead after one quarter thanks to 63.2% shooting from the field. Embiid powered a 63-52 halftime advantage after scoring 15 points in the second quarter alone.

The Clippers pulled in front for the first time in the game at 79-78 with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter on a Zubac basket before the Sixers went into the final period with a 90-89 advantage. An 11-4 run to open the fourth quarter gave Philadelphia a 101-93 lead.

The Sixers put the game away with an 11-0 spurt for a 115-98 lead with 4:24 left before Clippers coach Tyronn Lue removed his starters with 3:16 remaining. Philadelphia ultimately extended the run to 13-0.

The 76ers are now 7-0 against Pacific Division teams. – Rappler.com