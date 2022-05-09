James Harden erupts for 31 points to help 76ers even series vs Heat

Philadelphia's new 'big three' of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey all play well in their East semis-tying takedown of Miami

After a scoreless first quarter, James Harden exploded for 31 points on Sunday, May 8 (Monday, May 9, Manila time) as the fourth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers stopped the top-seeded Miami Heat, 116-108, in Philadelphia, tying the teams’ best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games each.

Harden added 9 assists and 7 rebounds, applying the killing blow by drilling a three-pointer with 1:07 remaining for a 114-103 advantage. The 76ers also got 24 points and 11 rebounds from Joel Embiid, while Tyrese Maxey hit for 18 points.

Game 5 of the series is set for Tuesday, May 10 (Wednesday, May 11, Manila time) in Miami, where the Heat easily won the first two games. But that was against a Philadelphia team missing Embiid, who was sidelined with a concussion and a fractured orbital bone in his right eye suffered in Game 6 of the 76ers’ first-round series win over Toronto.

Jimmy Butler was splendid in defeat for Miami, scoring a game-high 40 points on just 20 field goal attempts. However, he again didn’t have enough help from his teammates. Bam Adebayo added 21 points, but just two other Heat players hit for double figures.

Victor Oladipo tallied 15 off the bench for Miami, which was just 7-of-35 on three-pointers. Meanwhile, the 76ers sank 16-of-33 from behind the arc.

The first quarter was classic back-and-forth basketball. Miami used the foul line to its advantage, drawing two fouls on Harden and Tobias Harris. But Philadelphia kept pace with a three-point barrage and took a 30-28 lead into the second period, thanks to two Embiid foul shots with 8.4 seconds left.

Harden overcame his foul trouble in the second quarter to score 13 points, including a 3-pointer that capped a 12-2 run that gave the 76ers a 56-46 advantage. They took a 64-56 margin to halftime when Maxey canned a runner with five seconds on the clock.

Philadelphia extended the advantage to 11 early in the third quarter before the Heat steadily reeled it in behind Butler. – Rappler.com