Suns deal final blow to Lakers’ postseason hopes

The Lakers get eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Suns, who set a franchise-record 63rd victory

Devin Booker fired 32 points and made six three-pointers in three quarters to help Phoenix post a 121-110 victory over visiting Los Angeles, a triumph that eliminated the Lakers from the play-in berth race as well as providing the Suns with a franchise-record 63rd victory.

LeBron James sat out with an ankle injury for the fifth time in seven games on Tuesday night, April 5 (Wednesday, April 6, Manila time) as Los Angeles (31-48) lost its seventh straight game.

The setback stomped out the Lakers’ final hope after the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets, 116-97, earlier in the night.

Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Chris Paul recorded 12 assists as the NBA-best Suns (63-16) snapped a two-game slide.

Phoenix surpassed the 62 wins put together by the 1992-1993 and 2004-2005 teams.

Russell Westbrook scored 28 points and Anthony Davis registered 21 points and 13 rebounds for Los Angeles, which dropped to 11-28 on the road. Phoenix is an NBA-best 32-8 at home.

Cameron Johnson had 12 points and Mikal Bridges added 10 for Phoenix, which shot 49% from the field and was 14-of-39 from three-point range.

Cameron Payne contributed 11 assists for the Suns, who went 4-0 against the Lakers this season.

Austin Reaves tallied 18 points and Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard added 10 points apiece for Los Angeles, which shot 45.3% and was 9-of-29 from behind the arc.

The Suns led 63-58 at halftime before dominating the first 9:23 of the third quarter.

Crowder and Booker drained three-pointers during a 12-0 burst to give Phoenix an 84-65 lead. The advantage reached 20 when Booker connected on another trey to make it 87-67 with 5:30 left in the period.

Booker hit his third three-pointer in a span of 89 seconds to increase the lead to 90-68 with 4:46 remaining.

Ayton finished off the quarter-opening 33-12 burst with a turnaround jumper to boost the margin to 96-70 with 2:37 to go.

Booker completed a 16-point third quarter with a layup with 9.1 seconds left as Phoenix took a 98-80 lead into the final quarter.

The Suns led by 25 midway through the final stanza before Los Angeles scored 12 in a row to cut into the margin.

Booker scored 16 first-half points as the Suns held the five-point lead at the break. Westbrook had 18 in the half for the Lakers. – Rappler.com