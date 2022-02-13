Suns crush Magic for 5th straight win

Just two days after becoming the 31st player in NBA history to reach 500 career double-doubles, Chris Paul adds one more to his total in the Suns’ whipping of the Magic

Chris Paul posted his 30th double-double of the season and Devin Booker scored 26 points, leading the host Phoenix Suns to a 132-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, February 12 (Sunday, February 13, Manila time).

Paul, who two days earlier became the 31st player in NBA history to reach 500 career double-doubles, dished out 10 of his 15 assists in the first half as the Suns built a 67-53 lead. He also scored 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting as Phoenix extended its win streak to five games.

Booker netted 16 third-quarter points, helping the Suns outscore the Magic 33-25 for a 100-78 advantage. Deandre Ayton finished with 17 points – 14 in the first half – and 10 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges had 14 points for his ninth straight game scoring in double figures.

Phoenix, which improved to 35-0 when leading after three quarters, had 9 players score 10-plus points.

4⃣0⃣ assists tonight!



Our most assists in a non-overtime game since 2009!

Torrey Craig, acquired prior to the trade deadline from Indiana, had 14 points in his season debut for the Suns. Jae Crowder added 11 points and 7 rebounds, and Cameron Johnson contributed 10 points to Phoenix’s seventh consecutive home win.

Newly acquired Aaron Holiday scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter. Reserve guard Elfrid Payton also totaled 10 points and 9 assists for Phoenix, which shot 52.4% from the floor and had a season-high 40 assists.

Magic rookie Jalen Suggs recorded his first career double-double with 20 points and a career-best 10 assists. Suggs also pulled down 6 rebounds.

Orlando dropped to 2-11 this season playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Cole Anthony scored 10 of his 17 points in the opening half for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds for his team-high 23rd double-double, and Chuma Okeke had a double-double off the bench with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Terrence Ross’ 13-point effort included three triples as he passed Pat Garrity into eighth place on the Magic’s all-time list for made three-pointers. – Rappler.com