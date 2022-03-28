Suns keep rolling, top Sixers for 8th straight win

BEST RECORD. Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the Suns tighten their grasp on the top spot in the Western Conference.

The NBA-leading Suns improve to 61-14 by snapping the Sixers' three-game winning streak

Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul added 19 points and 14 assists, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to eight games with a 114-104 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, March 27 (Monday, March 28, Manila time).

Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Phoenix (61-14), which has won its last six meetings against Philadelphia. Landry Shamet scored 12 points and Mikal Bridges added 11.

Joel Embiid paced the Sixers (46-28) with 37 points and 15 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 18 points, Tobias Harris added 17 points and 8 rebounds, and James Harden had 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Philadelphia trailed by one before the Suns went on a 13-2 run, capped by Jae Crowder’s 3-pointer that put the Suns ahead 114-102 with 1:35 remaining.

Phoenix shot 51.7% from the field and 13-of-27 (48.1%) from three-point range to snap the Sixers’ three-game winning streak. Phoenix improved to 45-0 this season when leading after three quarters.

Both teams set the tone early with a high-scoring first quarter. Embiid scored 15 points in the period for Philadelphia, which took a 39-37 lead after shooting 61.9%.

Booker, who scored a season-high 49 points in the Suns’ 140-130 win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, ended Sunday’s first quarter with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Philadelphia extended its lead to 15 points midway through the second quarter before Phoenix responded with a 13-0 run to cut the deficit to 54-52 with 4:44 left in the half.

Booker was held scoreless in the second quarter for the Suns, who trailed 64-60 at the half. Embiid had 19 points at the break to lead the Sixers.

Philadelphia led by a point with 1:52 left in the third quarter before Phoenix closed on an 8-2 run to move ahead 91-86.

Phoenix took a 101-90 lead on Shamet’s trey with 7:43 left in the fourth quarter before the Sixers answered with 10 straight points.

Crowder finished with 9 points and 8 rebounds for Phoenix, which improved to 31-8 at home. – Rappler.com