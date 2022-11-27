Suns lean on Deandre Ayton to squeak by Jazz

The Suns pull off a one-point escape as Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz lose for the seventh time in the last nine outings after a hot start to the season

Deandre Ayton scored 29 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to carry the Phoenix Suns to a 113-112 home victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, November 26 (Saturday, November 27. Manila time).

Ayton had a big steal in the final minute, made 11-of-19 field goals, dished out 3 assists, and blocked 2 shots in leading the Suns to their second win in as many nights.

Devin Booker added 27 points as the Suns won their fourth consecutive game after surviving a wild last minute.

Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points and Collin Sexton had 20, but the Jazz couldn’t maintain an early 10-point lead en route to their season-high fourth straight loss.

The setback ended a difficult stretch of schedule for the Jazz, who played six games in nine nights, including two games against Phoenix. The Jazz won that previous matchup on November 18, 134-133, in Salt Lake City.

Phoenix didn’t score for the final 2:03 of the game, but Utah was only able to muster two points from the free throw line by Clarkson with 26 seconds remaining.

Booker missed a three with 2.1 seconds remaining, but Ayton snagged the offensive rebound to seal the victory.

Deandre Ayton’s (29 PTS, 21 REB) last rebound was the most important.pic.twitter.com/VcpTjoXRZ2 — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2022

The Suns have now beaten the Jazz in eight of their last 10 meetings. Utah, which began the season 10-3, lost for the seventh time in nine outings.

The Jazz scored the first 5 points and held the lead throughout the first quarter, taking a 10-point edge into the second quarter.

The Suns used a 9-0 run, capped by an Ish Wainright three-pointer, to knot things back up at 40-40. Sexton pushed Utah back ahead with 6 straight points, and the Jazz went into the locker room at halftime up 54-51 thanks to a last-second floater by Clarkson.

Utah maintained that three-point lead through the third quarter despite Booker going off for 14 points in the period.

Damion Lee began a 7-0 run for the Suns with a triple followed by buckets from Mikal Bridges and Ayton.

Utah responded with 5 straight points, but the Suns kept answering the Jazz and used a three-point play by Ayton to go ahead by four again with 3:52 left to play.

Both teams were on the second night of a back-to-back set. Phoenix defeated Detroit at home, while the Jazz were blown out at Golden State on Friday. – Rappler.com