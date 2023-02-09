Damian Lillard’s triple-double propels Blazers past Warriors

IN THE ZONE. Damian Lillard takes over anew for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers spoil Klay Thompson's birthday as Damian Lillard unleashes a triple-double against the Warriors

Damian Lillard fired 33 points in a triple-double performance and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled Klay Thompson’s birthday with a 125-122 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, February 8 (Thursday, February 9, Manila time).

Jordan Poole had a game-high 38 points for the Warriors, including a three-pointer that put the visitors up, 114-110, with 5:48 to go.

Golden State, however, didn’t score again until a Poole interior hoop with 46.0 seconds left, a stretch during which the Trail Blazers scored 11 straight points to take command with a seven-point lead.

Lillard complemented his scoring with a game-high 11 assists and a game-high-tying 10 rebounds, giving him just the second triple-double of his career. His other came in January of 2020 against the Houston Rockets.

Thompson celebrated his 33rd birthday with 31 points.

Poole also found time for a team-high 7 assists and shot 7-for-12 on three-pointers for the Warriors, who went 21-for-49 as a team in the absence of NBA three-point king Stephen Curry, who remains out with a knee injury.

Triple-double Dame was in full effect tonight.



33 PTS

10 REB

11 AST



Blazers get the home W. pic.twitter.com/HBHFAfYoFj — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2023

Portland’s Jerami Grant had 7 of the 11 points, including a three-point play that broke a 114-all tie with 4:31 to go and give the Blazers the lead for good.

Lillard used a 16-for-16 night at the free throw line to account for half his team-high point total at the stripe. But he made just one of his seven three-point attempts as the Trail Blazers were able to overcome a 63-24 disadvantage in points from beyond the arc.

Portland’s big edge came at the foul line, where the hosts went 31-for-32, while the Warriors were just 9-for-10.

Shaedon Sharpe added 13 points, Anfernee Simons 11, and Jabari Walker and Drew Eubanks 10 for Portland, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Andrew Wiggins and Donte DiVincenzo chipped in 18 points apiece for Golden State, which saw a two-game winning streak come to an end. Wiggins completed a double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds. – Rappler.com