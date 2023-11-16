Kings spoil LeBron James’ first triple-double of season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Domantas Sabonis and the Kings overcome LeBron James’ triple-double outburst to halt the Lakers’ three-game winning streak

Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the visiting Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to four games with a 125-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, November 15 (Thursday, November 16, Manila time).

De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Kevin Huerter matched his season high with 28 points while making six three-pointers as the Kings improved to 2-0 against the Lakers, including an overtime victory at Sacramento on October 29. The latest win came in the opener of a six-game road swing.

LeBron James produced 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists for his first triple-double of the season as the Lakers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

A historic night for LeBron 👑



– 28 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST

– Moves to 8th all-time in 3PM

– Moves to 5th all-time in triple-doubles

– Becomes the 2nd oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double pic.twitter.com/rALlGvwNnh — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2023

Fox has scored 28 points in both games since returning from a five-game absence caused by an ankle injury that occurred in the previous game against Los Angeles.

D’Angelo Russell, meanwhile, scored 28 points and Cam Reddish added 16 for Los Angeles, who fell to 5-1 at home.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who has been bothered by a hip injury, scored 9 points and pulled down 9 rebounds in 35 minutes.

The Kings jumped out to a lead three seconds into the game on a three-point play from Fox and never trailed. Sacramento led by as many as 20 points in the first quarter and were up 38-25 after one period and were on top 72-59 at halftime.

Sabonis already secured his double-double in the first half with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Fox had 21 points in the first half.

The Kings were up 100-77 with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter and went into the final period with a 104-80 advantage. The Lakers pulled within single digits late in the fourth quarter before the Kings put away the game.

Los Angeles was overwhelmed one night after a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies when they tied a franchise record with 22 made three-pointers. They went 22-of-35 from distance with their 62.9 percentage, the best in NBA history from a team with at least 35 attempts.

The Lakers were 11-of-29 (37.9%) from three-point range Wednesday, while the Kings were 16-of44 (36.4%). – Rappler.com