Raptors complete back-to-back sweep of Nets

TIGHT DUEL. Nets forward Blake Griffin looks to pass the ball against Raptors counterpart Precious Achiuwa.

The Raptors rally against a Nets side playing minus coach Steve Nash and stars Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving

Gary Trent Jr. scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Brooklyn Nets, 109-108, Tuesday night, March 1 (Wednesday, March 2, Manila time).

Scottie Barnes added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who defeated the Nets, 133-97, on Monday in New York. The teams split four games this season.

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam had 18 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Malachi Flynn added 15 points and Khem Birch and Thaddeus Young each scored 11.

James Johnson scored 19 points for Brooklyn. Seth Curry added 18, LaMarcus Aldridge had 16, Cam Thomas 11, and Goran Dragic 10. Aldridge grabbed a team-high 9 rebounds.

The Nets led by as many as 10 points during the third quarter and took an 89-81 lead into the fourth.

Young’s driving layup cut Brooklyn’s lead to one point with 4:49 to play. Barnes gave Toronto a one-point lead on a jumper with 4:06 remaining. Trent’s layup capped a 10-0 run and Toronto led by four with 2:56 to go.

Toronto led by five points after Young’s dunk with 1:50 to play, but Johnson answered with a dunk and Curry tied the game with a three-pointer.

Trent made two free throws with 30.8 seconds remaining. Curry missed an 18-footer and Trent made two free throws to increase the lead to four with 18.5 seconds left. Brooklyn’s Patty Mills made a layup before Trent sank two more free throws. Johnson drained a three-pointer as the game ended.

After Toronto led 32-25 after one quarter, Brooklyn used a 12-4 surge to take a two-point lead with 6:41 to play in the second quarter. Brooklyn led 59-55 at halftime.

Brooklyn closed the third quarter with a 14-4 run to lead 89-81.

Toronto was without OG Anunoby (finger) and Fred VanVleet (knee).

Brooklyn was missing coach Steve Nash (health and safety protocol), Andre Drummond (knee), Kevin Durant (knee), Ben Simmons (back) and Kyrie Irving (COVID-19 vaccine mandates).

The Raptors were playing at home without crowd limits for the first time since December 13 due to the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. – Rappler.com