Raptors spread wealth in rout to hand Pistons 11th straight loss

DEFENDED. Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) controls the ball as Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors set a franchise record in assists as they snap a two-game skid with a 29-point blowout of the hapless Pistons

Pascal Siakam scored 23 points and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons, 142-113, on Sunday, November 19 (Monday, November 20, Manila time).

Jakob Poeltl added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who completed a 2-2 homestand.

The Pistons lost their 11th consecutive game.

Gary Trent Jr. contributed 18 points for the Raptors, who lost their two previous games.

Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroder each scored 17 points and Precious Achiuwa had a season-best 12 points off the bench with Chris Boucher chipping in with 14 points.

Toronto set a franchise record with 44 assists, with 9 coming from Barnes and 7 from Schroder.

O.G. Anunoby (lacerated finger) returned to the Toronto lineup with 9 points after missing three games.

Stanley Umude scored 19 points and Cade Cunningham had 18 points for the Pistons. James Wiseman scored 15 points, Alec Burks had 14 points, and Ausar Thompson had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raptors took a 32-point lead into the fourth quarter on the way to a season-best in points.

Toronto finished the first quarter with a 10-0 run to lead 32-20. Toronto scored 9 points off 4 Detroit turnovers in the quarter.

The Raptors opened the second quarter on a 13-4 surge.

Isaiah Stewart’s three-pointer with 5:19 to play in the second quarter cut Detroit’s deficit to 15.

Toronto went ahead by 24 on a dunk and a free throw by Poeltl with 2:23 to play. Stewart’s layup completed the scoring in the first half and trimmed the Raptors’ lead to 69-45.

Barnes had 15 first-half points with Schroder adding 13 for Toronto in the half. Cunningham led Detroit with 15 points in the half.

Toronto shot 53.8% (28-for-52) from the field in the first half. Detroit shot 38.6% (17-for-44) from the field in the half. – Rappler.com