Raptors return to action, knock off shorthanded Warriors

The Raptors cruise to a win as coach Steve Kerr opts to send home Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the other stars of the road-weary Warriors

Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes combined for 48 points as the host Toronto Raptors took romped over the road-weary Golden State Warriors, 119-100, Saturday night, December 18 (Sunday, December 19, Manila time).

VanVleet posted game-highs in points with 27 and assists with 12, while Barnes put up a well-rounded 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, as the Raptors returned to the court after Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls was postponed for COVID reasons.

The Warriors suited up just nine players for the finale of an eight-day, five-game trip that featured two back-to-backs, but COVID played only a small part in the shortened roster.

A majority of the Warriors’ absences were due to coach Steve Kerr electing to send Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. home after Golden State’s third win in its first four games of the trip, a hard-fought 111-107 triumph at Boston on Friday night.

Jordan Poole missed a second straight game after entering health and safety protocols during the trip.

Making his first NBA start, rookie Jonathan Kuminga took advantage of the increased opportunity to pace Golden State with a season-best 26 points in 36 minutes.

The outcome was never in doubt after the Raptors, well rested following three days off, ran out to a 25-10 lead in the first 7 1/2 minutes. VanVleet had 8 points, Chris Boucher 7, and Barnes 6 during the early run-away.

The Warriors never seriously threatened en route to their third-lowest point total of the season.

VanVleet shot 6-for-10 on three-pointers, and his 12 assists were his second-most this season, topped only by his 17 against the Bulls in October.

Boucher finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds, while Precious Achiuwa chipped in with 17 points, Yuta Watanabe 12, and Gary Trent Jr. 10.

In winning for the third time in their last four games, the Raptors shot 50%, becoming the first Golden State opponent to hit at least half its shots in a game this season.

Kuminga’s point total was 17 more than he’d scored in any game previously.

Damion Lee added 14 points for the Warriors, who saw a three-game winning streak come to an end, while Gary Payton II had 13, Kevon Looney 12, Moses Moody 11, and Nemanja Bjelica 10.

Juan Toscano-Anderson collected a team-high 10 rebounds to complement 9 points. – Rappler.com